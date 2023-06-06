Where is the RBC Canadian Open 2023 being held? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The RBC Canadian Open is one of the most anticipated PGA Tour events of the year. Golf fans from all around the world are looking forward to the tournament, which is set to take place from June 8 to June 11, 2023.

The prestigious event will be held at the magnificent Oakdale Golf & Country Club in the heart of Ontario, Canada this year.

The Oakdale Golf & Country Club boasts a finely crafted course that challenges golfers with its strategic layout and breathtaking views. The course is known for its immaculate fairways, manicured greens, and strategically positioned hazards. It is expected to put the golfers' talents and precision to the test.

RBC Canadian Open's 2023 and 2026 editions to take place at same venue

Golf Canada, in collaboration with title sponsor RBC and the PGA TOUR, have disclosed that the RBC Canadian Open will be held at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in 2026. The course, as mentioned earlier, will be the venue for the 2023 edition of the RBC Canadian Open as well.

This historic decision comes on the heels of Oakdale's centenary celebration, marking a significant milestone for both the facility and the event. The Stanley Thompson classic course at Oakdale has won a place in the exclusive rotation of host venues for Canada's National Men's Open Championship.

By doing so, the course has enhanced its reputation as a renowned golfing destination.

“Together with our partners at RBC and the PGA TOUR, I am extremely pleased that the membership of Oakdale Golf and Country Club has accepted our invitation to join us in hosting the 2023 and 2026 RBC Canadian Open,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club: Area and Holes

Oakdale Golf & Country Club is tucked away in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area. It is preparing to establish a name for itself on the PGA TOUR as the site of the famous RBC Canadian Open.

Oakdale promises to challenge and engage the game's finest players with its outstanding 27-hole facilities. It also consists of a composite championship routing covering 7,460 yards.

The Thompson, Homenuik, and Knudson nines are smoothly integrated into the course. This helps provide a diverse and stimulating golfing experience for competitors and spectators alike.

History of the Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club, located in the heart of Ontario, Canada, has a long and storied history dating back nearly a century. The club was created in 1926 by a group of forward-thinking Toronto businesspeople who bought a farm north of the city.

They commissioned renowned golf course architect Stanley Thompson to design the first nine holes, which were widely praised. Thompson returned a few years later, inspired by the success, to build an additional nine holes, completing the superb 18-hole course.

The final nine holes were created in 1957 by renowned Canadian architect Robbie Robinson.

As Oakdale Golf & Country Club approaches its centenary anniversary, it maintains its place among Canada's greatest golf clubs.

The surrounding terrain has changed over time, with the club evolving from a secluded position along a dirt road to an urban hub. However, Oakdale continues to be a popular destination for golfers in Toronto.

Poll : 0 votes