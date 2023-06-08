“I was never offered any money” - Rory McIlroy denies receiving financial offer from LIV Golf amid merger

Rory McIlroy denied on Wednesday that he had received any offer to play in LIV Golf. Until now, rumors circulated that the Northern Irishman had turned down a $400 million incentive to switch to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Since the LIV Circuit became a reality, it became known that the most renowned players received incentive bonuses for signing with the new tour. Such was the case of Phil Mickelson ($200 million), Dustin Johnson ($125 million), Bryson DeChambeau ($125 million), Brooks Koepka ($100 million), Cameron Smith ($100 million) and Bubba Watson ($50 million).

IIn addition to these confirmed figures, there were rumors of other amounts offered to other players who preferred to remain competing on the PGA Tour. These rumors say that, in addition to McIlroy, Tiger Woods has been offered $800 million. Rumors also suggest that Jon Rahm was offered $400 million, Hideki Matsuyama $300 million, and Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris $100 million.

“I was never offered any money [from LIV]. All I’ve tried to do is protect what the PGA TOUR is and what the PGA TOUR stands for,” McIlroy said, according to SB Nation.

Erik Hagar, CFA @erikhagar @flushingitgolf Rory McIlroy said multiple times today: “LIV did not make me an an offer” - there might be bad blood between Greg Norman and Rory. @flushingitgolf Rory McIlroy said multiple times today: “LIV did not make me an an offer” - there might be bad blood between Greg Norman and Rory.

What else did Rory McIlroy talk about?

Rory McIlroy made the statements in a press conference held at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. The Northern Irishman is preparing for the Canada Open tournament starting on Thursday.

McIlroy shared his impressions on the agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. He also backed the board headed by commissioner Jay Monahan, saying that ultimately the deal will be positive for the institution and the sport.

Rory McIlroy at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open previews (Image via Getty).

On whether or not to partner with the PIF, McIlroy said:

“Whether you like it or not, the PIF is going to keep spending money on golf. At least the PGA TOUR now controls how that money is spent. So if you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day, money talks, and you would rather have them as a partner.”

Rory McIlroy also spoke about the players who decided to leave the PGA Tour to play LIV Golf. About them, McIlroy expressed that they should not be welcomed with open arms, as, he said, they caused the PGA Tour "irreparable damage".

The group of players that had decided to reject multi-million dollar offers to keep playing on the PGA Tour did not go unnoticed by Jay Monahan, either. The commissioner also gave an interview this Thursday, during which he stated that "their loyalty will be rewarded."

