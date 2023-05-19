Why was the PGA Championship moved to May? Real reason explored amid concerns over weather 

The weather in Oak Hill City is proving to be a strong opponent for players in the 2023 PGA Championship, posing considerable challenges to the tournament's development.

The constantly shifting weather conditions have the potential to disrupt gaming and bring an element of uncertainty, which can either add to the excitement or lead to big setbacks.

In a very unfortunate turn of circumstances, the tournament was temporarily halted due to inclement weather, compounding the problems faced by both organizers and competitors. This break underscores the impact that weather can have on the competition's flow.

2023 PGA Championship moved to May

Strong winds, unexpected showers, and the lurking possibility of lightning delays have kept players and watchers on edge, unsure of what each round may bring. The ability to adapt and keep composure in adverse weather circumstances will be critical for players looking to make a name for themselves in this demanding tournament.

When play starts following the temporary delay, competitors will need to immediately alter their game plans and show tenacity in order to overcome the challenging conditions at Oak Hill Country Club.

Only those who can survive the storm, both metaphorically and literally, will emerge as true PGA champions this year.

The PGA Championship is struggling to establish its identity as a Major golf tournament

Before the 2019 PGA Championship, the tournament was moved from its regular August schedule to May to avoid scheduling issues with the FedEx Cup. Since then, the tournament has struggled with an identity crisis, leaving golf fans unsure about its place on the Major schedule.

Unlike the PGA Championship, which is now in charge, the other Majors have well-defined characteristics. The Masters, which is hosted each year at Augusta National, captivates spectators and marks the unofficial start of the golf season. It has an unmistakable charm that even the most casual spectators are drawn to.

The United States Open has grown infamous for the United States Golf Association's (USGA) periodic disdain for fairness. Shinnecock Hills in 2004, Winged Foot in 2006, Oakmont in 2007, Chambers Bay in 2015, and the repeat episode at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 all attest to the US Open's reputation for pushing the envelope.

Meanwhile, The Open, golf's oldest title and the only Major staged in the game's birthplace, the United Kingdom, offers a riveting links spectacle. It captivates both players and spectators regardless of the weather. The victor of The Open is typically termed "The Champion Golfer of the Year," a title awarded, correctly or incorrectly, in the third week of July.

Given the distinctive traits of its competitors, it is not surprising that the PGA Championship has struggled to sustain its popularity. Moving to May has done little to improve its standing. During a news conference before his pursuit of a third Wanamaker Trophy, Rory McIlroy admitted the same.

The PGA Championship is at a crossroads, looking for a new sense of purpose and an identity that would set it apart from the congested landscape of Major golf competitions. It remains to be seen whether the "Glory's Last Shot" can reclaim its previous glory.

The PGA Championship may be relocated to address weather concerns.

One of the reasons for moving the PGA Championship to May was to avoid the high heat that had previously plagued some golf courses in August. Justin Thomas made an incredible comeback at last year's event at Southern Hills. The last time the Tulsa layout was used, however, the play had to be interrupted owing to searing temperatures approaching 40°C (104°F).

Nonetheless, the question is whether the weather will be any better this year. Oak Hill, located in Rochester, New York, is in the northeastern region of the United States, which is known for its erratic weather. The position is so far north that a glance at a map would lead you to believe you're in Canada.

The decision to move the PGA Championship to May was made to reduce weather-related issues and reinstate courses into the tournament's rotation that were previously deemed too hot in August.

However, given Oak Hill's reputation for unpredictable weather, the success of this year's championship in overcoming weather challenges remains to be seen.

