“We were filming when this broke” - Full Swing producer says that the show’s crew have caught the big LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger announcement

In an unexpected turn of events, the world of professional golf witnessed a monumental shift on Tuesday, June 6, with the announcement of a historic agreement between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour.

The news sent shockwaves through social media, eliciting a strong response from admirers and industry professionals. Chad Mumm, the executive producer of the popular Netflix docuseries 'Full Swing,' revealed on social media that his crew was filming when the groundbreaking partnership was announced.

Mumm wrote on Twitter:

"You better believe we were filming when this broke. #FullSwing."

Chad Mumm was asked by a fan if the production team was aware of the historic merger before the athletes themselves.

"No, just good break," Mumm clarified that they had no prior knowledge.

This indicates that their filming coincided with the announcement, allowing the 'Full Swing' personnel to capture the moment as it occurred.

How the big LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger happened

The LIV Golf, PGA TOUR, and the Public Investment Fund of Arabia (PIF) have announced a historic merger, as announced by DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

"Today is hugely significant in our game and for our tour, and as I said to our member earlier today in a letter, the way I described it is that today is historic. Historic is the right word, as ourselves (the DP World Tour), the PGA Tour, and the Public Investment Fund of Arabia, known as the PIF, are coming together to form a commercial entity to unify men's professional golf," Pelley said.

This innovative partnership between PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and PIF establishes a cohesive commercial entity that aims to revolutionize men's professional golf. It is a watershed moment for the sport, as these prominent entities join forces to form a unified business entity.

This historic agreement paves the way for a new era of collaboration and innovation, with the shared goal of reshaping the sport's landscape and propelling it into a bright future.

Chad Mumm drops clues about the upcoming "Full Swing" season

Meanwhile, Mumm has dropped clues about the content of the upcoming second season of 'Full Swing', which has garnered considerable attention. In addition to documenting the historic merger, the documentary series has captured other noteworthy moments of LIV Golf, such as Max Homa wearing a microphone during the first round of the Masters in April.

The production crew filmed Homa during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, in which he placed 39th.

While the specific content documented on film during the release of the news remains unknown, Netflix's timing for producing Full Swing appears to have been fortuitous, as the emergence of LIV Golf and the recent agreement have increased anticipation for what 2024 will bring.

