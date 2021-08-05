Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar women's golf Day 3 at Olympics 2021: When and where to watch, leaderboard & timings (IST)

Indian women golfers Aditi Ashok and Disha Dagar will be in action at the 2021 Olympics on 6th August. Both golfers finished their round two outings and Aditi Ashok is just an inch away from sealing a podium finish.

Aditi finished second and is sharing her position with two Danish golfers, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen. Aditi rolled in five birdies on yet another steamy day in Tokyo to finish second on a nine-under 133 at the at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The 23-year-old is currently trailing World no.1 Nelly Korda of the USA -- by four shots.

Meanwhile, second Indian golfer Diksha Dagar returned a 72 to share her 53rd place on six-over 148 (+6). She sank a double bogey and was immediately placed outside the top-40 in the 60-players field.

A potential Pacific storm might bring torrential rain and wind to the area by Saturday's scheduled final round. Weather conditions might reduce the women's competition to 54-holes.

Barring potential weather and conditions, golfer Aditi, who is on her journey to script a historic podium finish, will continue to carry the momentum and hope to rise to the occasion on the final day.

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Women's Golf (Day 3): leaderboard

Top contenders for medal (Womens Golf) Aditi Ashok

Diskha Dagar(53)

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Women's Golf (Day 3): Date and Time

Diksha Dagar tees off at 8.59am JST (5.29am IST) and Aditi Ashok at 9.18am JST (5.48am IST) in Round 3 on August 6th

Live coverage from India on the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club starts at 5.25am (IST).

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Women's Golf (Day 3): live streaming details

