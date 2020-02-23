Aditi Ashok finishes tied 23rd at the Australian Ladies Classic Golf Tournament

Aditi Ashok looking forward to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

What's the story?

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished tied 23rd at the Australian Ladies Classic Golf Tournament. This result is likely to improve her Tokyo 2020 Olympic Golf Rankings.

In case you didn't know

Golf at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is restricted to a total of 60 players in both the men's and women's competition. The qualification is based on the International Golf Federation (IGF) rankings as of 22nd June 2020 for men and 29th June 2020 for the women.

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, currently ranked at the 38th and 57th spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Golf Rankings, are in prime contention to book a berth for the global event in the women's golf category.

Heart of the matter

The Australian Ladies Classic Golf Tournament was held at the Bonville Golf Resort from 20th to 23rd February. The tournament is part of the Ladies European Tour.

Indian golf sensation Aditi Ashok, who is looking forward to qualify for her 2nd consecutive Olympic Games, finished at a creditable tied 23rd position in the tournament. She carded an even par 72 in the final round to sign off with a total of three-under 285.

Aditi had started the tournament with a three-under par 69 card on the first day but followed it up with a three-over par 75 on the second day. She again came up with a three-under 69 in the 3rd and penultimate round to go into the final round at the tied 24th position.

In the final round, the star Indian golfer birdied the 4th and 7th holes but this was nullified by bogeys on the 1st and 6th holes. With a par score on the remaining holes, she finished her round with an even par 72.

Diskha Dagar, the 2nd ranked Indian golfer, finished at the tied 32nd position with a total score of one-under par 287 while Tvesa Malik finished tied 57th with a score of 4-over par 292.

What's next?

The creditable performances of Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar at the Australian Ladies Classic is likely to improve their positions in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Golf Rankings.

They would also be participating in the New South Wales Open next week and other tournaments in the Ladies tour till 29th June, the last date to qualify for the quadrennial Games golf event.

They would hope to further improve their performances in the upcoming tournaments to ensure their qualification for the Olympics.