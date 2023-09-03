All 6 automatic qualifiers for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

The European Ryder Cup Team is gearing up for the challenge of maintaining an impeccable home soil record that spans three decades. The team recently unveiled its first six members following the conclusion of the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters.

Unlike their U.S. counterparts, who rely on a single ranking, the European Team selects its automatic qualifiers from two rankings, the European Points List and the World Points List.

Expand Tweet

1. Rory McIlroy

Rory Mcllroy at the TOUR Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy is the first among these automatic qualifiers. With a FedExCup rank of 4th, an Official World Golf Ranking of 2nd, and leading both the European Points List and World Points List, McIlroy boasts an impressive Ryder Cup record of 12-12-4.

He's a veteran of eight Ryder Cups, holding the record for the most Ryder Cup appearances among active players. Although he has faced challenges in this event, his experience and exceptional golfing skills make him a vital asset to Team Europe.

2. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Jon Rahm comes next, being ranked 3rd in the Official World Golf Ranking and is 2nd in both the European Points List and the World Points List. His Ryder Cup record stands at 4-3-1, and he was one of the standout performers for Team Europe in the last Ryder Cup. His remarkable skills and recent victories position him as a linchpin for Team Europe.

3. Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre at the Omega European Masters (Image via Getty)

Robert MacIntyre, making his Ryder Cup debut, is the third automatic qualifier. While his FedExCup rank is not applicable, he secured 6th place in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

With an Official World Golf Ranking of 55th, MacIntyre brings youthful energy to the European Team. His strong finish in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings demonstrates his potential on the international stage.

4. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland after winning the Tour Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Viktor Hovland, the fourth qualifier, boasts a FedExCup rank of 1st and an Official World Golf Ranking of 4th. While he's 17th in the European Points List, his 3rd place in the World Points List showcases his immense talent.

Hovland's Ryder Cup record stands at 0-3-2, but he returns to the team as a much-improved player. With multiple victories in 2022-23, he's poised to be a formidable contender.

5. Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton at the Tour Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Tyrrell Hatton occupies the fifth spot among the automatic qualifiers. With a FedExCup rank of 16th, an Official World Golf Ranking of 13th, and 11th place in the European Points List, Hatton has consistently delivered strong performances. His Ryder Cup record of 2-4-1 reflects his ability to perform under pressure, making him a valuable asset aiming to improve on his previous Ryder Cup record.

6. Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick at the Tour Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Matt Fitzpatrick, the sixth and final automatic qualifier, is determined to alter his Ryder Cup record. With a FedExCup rank of 9th, an Official World Golf Ranking of 8th, and 28th place in the European Points List, Fitzpatrick has evolved into a formidable player since his last appearance. His strong driving skills and recent successes position him as a key player for Europe.

As these six golfers prepare to defend their home turf, they will also be aiming to extend their impressive legacy in this prestigious competition.