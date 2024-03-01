All we know about Anthony Kim’s daughter, family, and more

Anthony Kim played his first round of professional golf in Jeddah after almost 12 years away from the course. At such a special moment for him, he was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Anthony Kim's daughter is currently two years old and named Bella. The player and his wife welcomed her in 2022.

Anthony Kim seems to be very involved in his role as a father. In the few pictures and videos available on social media, he has been seen enjoying a lot of the time he shares with Bella. Moreover, in the promo video of his arrival in Jeddah, he is seen sporting a pullover with the inscription "Girl Dad."

Bella's influence on Anthony Kim's life was also touched upon by Greg Norman when he joined the television broadcast of the Jeddah event. According to Norman, Kim "has been reinvigorated in life through his wife Emily, through his daughter Bella."

Anthony Kim's parents, early life and more

Kim was born and raised in California and is of Korean descent. His parents are named Paul and Miryoung Kim, and his full name is Anthony Ha-Jin Kim.

LIV Golf's newest signing grew up in a prominent golfing environment. Kim attended high school in La Quinta, California, the same area that often hosts tournaments such as The American Express on the PGA Tour.

Paul Kim was a central figure in his son Anthony's golf development. He was his coach in the early stages of his career and kept encouraging him to climb rung after rung in his golfing journey.

Kim played collegiate golf for the University of Oklahoma with excellent results. So much so that he was called to represent the United States in the 2005 Walker Cup.

A year later, Kim began his professional career and made his debut in style. The first tournament of Kim's professional career was the 2006 Valero Texas Open (thanks to a sponsor's exemption) and he finished T2.

He didn't have to wait long to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2007 season via Q-School. During his career at this level, Kim won three tournaments and reached the 6th spot in the world rankings in 2008.