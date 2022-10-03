“Always been in the forefront of my mind” – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman on LIV Golf women’s circuit

Amid the PGA Tour-LIV Golf fight, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has now hinted at the idea of launching a women’s circuit. Having disrupted the golf world with the introduction of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Norman is now looking at the possibility of a women’s league. The Saudi-backed breakaway tour seems to be considering an expansion into newer fields.

Norman has now stated that a women’s league is at the “forefront” of his mind. Currently running the exclusive 48-man league, the Australian had earlier pondered on the subject but shied away from making a strong statement. Now halfway through the LIV Golf men’s tour’s inaugural season, Norman has confirmed the chances of a new series for women golfers.

Norman was positive while opening up on the possibility of LIV Golf pursuing a women’s league in the future. Stating that he is “completely locked and loaded” with the men’s league, the LIV executive said that the women’s league is at the forefront. He also dubbed himself to be a “staunch proponent” for women’s golf and said that he believes their value has risen over the years.

Speaking to The Herald and The Age about the possibility of a women’s league, Greg Norman said:

“That’s always been in the forefront of my mind to be honest with you because I have been a staunch proponent of them… I’ve played with a lot of LPGA players over the years and I think their value has risen recently, there’s no question about it. If there’s an opportunity for us to have an open conversation and dialogue with women, I’m very much at the forefront of that.”

He added:

“Right now, to be honest with you, I’m completely locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023, and we’ve got a lot of work to do to get that up and running.”

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf, introduced as a rival to the PGA Tour, is on the lookout for a major expansion. Recent reports claim that the multimillion-dollar series is in talks to take the first step of expansion by televising the event on major networks. Following this, LIV will look to expand its season with more events. Currently, LIV Golf is an eight-event series that runs for a select few months.

The Saudi-backed series has flushed out over $1.5 billion luring elite stars into the newly introduced league and is expected to take a similar approach to other events as well.

LIV Golf CEO dismisses chances of peace talks with PGA

It is noteworthy that the Greg Norman’s comment on the possible introduction of a women’s league comes only days after his latest attack on the PGA Tour. Greg Norman recently slammed the American circuit for targeting the newly introduced league. He claimed that the PGA was intentionally attacking LIV as it continues to lure players away.

Earlier last month, Norman came out to slam the PGA Tour for its latest structural changes. The Saudi-backed series boss accused the American tour of copying his series’ concept and said that he was flattered by the move. However, the PGA Tour’s changes didn’t include any details of a new women’s league and LIV might look to capitalize on the possibility.

