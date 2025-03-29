Amanda Balionis drops a 4-word reaction about upcoming event at Augusta National

CBS Sports golf reporter Amanda Balionis took to her Instagram story on Saturday to express her excitement for the upcoming Augusta National Women's Amatuer, which takes place the week prior to The Masters. The three-day tournament only plays one round at Augusta National, which is the third and final round of the 54-hole event on the Saturday before The Masters.

Ad

The first two rounds of the tournament are played at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday. The women will get to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, as well as play the venue's iconic par-three course. The tournament will be available to watch on The Golf Channel throughout the weekend.

Amanda Balionis shared her excitement on her Instagram story on Saturday in a repost of a post by the official account of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Ad

Trending

"It's almost that time...," Balionis' caption reads on her Instagram story

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on Saturday | Source: IG@balionis

Balionis will not be on the course to cover the tournament for CBS since NBC Sports has the rights to the coverage next week. Balionis is most likely to cover The Masters for CBS in less than two weeks.

Ad

History of the Augusta National Women's Amatuer

Augusta National during the 2024 Masters (via Getty)

The Augusta National Women's Amatuer was first held in 2019 and was the first tournament ever at the illustrious golf course that included women. Augusta National did not formally allow female members until 2012.

Ad

The first women to become members at the course were former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and philanthropist Darla Moore in 2012. The course's chairman, Fred Ridley, announced in April 2018 that the course would host the women's tournament in 2019.

The winner of the tournament receives automatic invitations to the next five Augusta National Women's Amateurs, as well as the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2025 Women’s Open, the 2025 Chevron Championship, and the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, among others.

Ad

The tournament's first winner was Jennifer Kupcho, who won by four shots over Maria Fassi. Kupcho has gone on to win three LPGA Tour events and is currently 46th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Kupcho won her first major title on the LPGA Tour at the 2022 Chevron Championship. Only a few months after winning the Augusta National Women's Amatuer, Kupcho finished tied for second at the 2019 Evian Championship.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tsubasa Kajitani won the event in 2021 in a playoff over Emilia Migliaccio. There was again a playoff in 2023, in which Rose Zhang defeated Jenny Bae.

In 2022, Anna Davis won by a single shot over Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone. Last year, the tournament was won by Lottie Woad by one shot over Bailey Shoemaker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback