Amanda Balionis admits to being a "people pleaser" in recent Instagram story

Popular sports journalist Amanda Balionis recently posted a picture on her Instagram story admitting that she was a “recovering people-pleaser”. The 39-year-old reporter covers golf events for CBS Sports.

Ad

Balionis was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1986 and majored in Broadcast Journalism at Hofstra University. At the beginning of her career, the American sports journalist worked for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Network where she covered high school sports. She currently works as a full-time reporter for CBS Sports.

The sports journalist has 329,000 followers on Instagram and she regularly shares details about her life with her followers. In her most recent Instagram story, Balionis shared a piece written by American artist and poet Cleo Wade that read:

Ad

Trending

“If you want to find/be your authentic self, you are gonna have to resist the urge to enter rooms & relationships that request you be fake in order to survive.”

Balionis added a caption saying:

“Louder for the recovering people pleasers in the back (me, it me in the back).”

Amanda Balionis' story - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

In addition to being a sports journalist, Amanda Balionis is also the founder of Puppies & Golf, a nonprofit organization that advocates for dogs. Puppies & Golf was founded in 2020 and since then, has donated over $150,000 to other organizations dedicated to animal welfare across the country.

Ad

In January, Puppies & Golf organized a Los Angeles Fire Relief Drive to raise items for those affected by the devastating fires. The organization also made monetary contributions to several animal shelters that were affected.

Amanda Balionis shares what brings her joy ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament in Augusta

Amanda Balionis has been taking a much-needed break from reporting golf. However, she’s preparing to pick up the mic at the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament in Augusta National. The CBS Sports reporter shared a reel on Instagram detailing the small activities that have kept her happy during her break.

Ad

“Soaking in the ✨ joy ✨ at home. I’m so excited to get back at it soon in Augusta, GA with my @golfoncbs team but I never take this March break for granted,” Balionis wrote in her caption.

“I find myself really focusing on gratitude and intentionality around small daily routines that fill me up and remind me what really matters (spoiler: it’s community, health, dogs and coffee) here’s a day in the life of what brings me joy. Also would love to hear what “small” daily thing you do that brings you joy ☺️” she concluded.

Ad

In the video she shared, Amanda Balionis showed how she usually starts her day– by getting a cup of coffee from her favorite coffee shop before going for her daily walk to get at least 10,000 steps. She also shared clips where she can be seen meditating and attending a Pilates class before spending time with friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback