“I just want to be included”: Amanda Balionis shares hilarious insight into her texting routine

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently posted a hilarious write-up on Instagram sharing some information about what her texting routine is like. The American sports journalist has almost 329,000 followers on Instagram.

Balionis majored in Broadcast Journalism at Hofstra University. Shortly after she graduated, she went to work at Verizon Fios and MSG Network. She was also employed by The PGA Tour from 2011 until 2017. After that, she joined CBS Sports as a sports journalist, first as a part-time reporter, then full-time.

Balionis regularly shares information about her life and career on her social media accounts, particularly Instagram. In her most recent Instagram story, she reposted a picture that read:

“I don’t want to be in the loop or out of the loop. I want to be aware of the loop and its contents but free from any loop-related responsibilities.”

Balionis hilariously captioned the post:

“Me on texts 😂 I want to be included, I just don’t want to be involved.”

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@balionis

Shortly before that, the American sports journalist detailed her current morning routine. She posted a video where she appeared to take her furry friends out for a walk while she grabbed some coffee.

“Happy mornings start here,” she said in the caption.

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

After that, Amanda Balionis took a walk on a scenic beach, with her cup of coffee.

“This was more emotional than I anticipated”: Amanda Balionis opens up about her egg-freezing journey

Amanda Balionis recently embarked on a personal journey which she openly documented and shared with her fans on social media. The 38-year-old journalist underwent an egg retrieval surgery last month, and she described the journey as “emotional.”

“I was blown away by how many of you told me you’d be interested in learning more about the egg freezing process… so here is my journey!” Balionis said.

The CBS Sports reporter documented the process over a period of 26 days from her first doctor's appointment up until the retrieval surgery.

“What to know: There is a lot of bloodwork required. Once you start the shots, you have to be in one place through the retrieval surgery (~10 days). Only light workouts are recommended. The procedure itself is quick, but you’ll want 48 hours to rest and recover after,” Balionis shared.

“What I experienced: The shots made me pretty tired and a little crampy but nothing major. Weirdly no appetite either. Physically, this wasn’t as taxing as I expected. Mentally on the other hand, this was more emotional than I anticipated. I can’t stress the importance of having friend/family/partner support enough,” she added.

Balionis revealed that she was happy she did the procedure for her peace of mind. She likened the entire journey to “most things in life,” saying that it was not easy, but was ultimately worth it.

