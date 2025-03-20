Amanda Balionis laughs out loud while making an adorable adoption appeal to her fans

Amanda Balionis laughed, as she made an adorable adoption appeal to her social media followers. She often posts about her tournament ventures and life-related updates on her Instagram. Recently, she made an adoption bid for a furry friend on Instagram.

Balionis reshared a post on Amazing Strays Rescue’s Instagram page about a dog named Maya. The dog, a mixed breed of Staffordshire and Border Collie, and her puppies were victims of the LA fire. Other details in the post included that the dog was good at walking gracefully and was beautiful.

Moreover, Maya liked car rides, making friends, getting along with cats, and living in an apartment or a house with a yard. Balionis reshared the post and wrote a caption:

“Learn more about Maya here! ! Please help us spread the word so she can get the family she deserves.”

A dog named Maya (via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Balionis shared another video of Maya, where the dog was rotating and trying to catch her own tail with her mouth. In the background, she could be heard laughing at Maya's hilarious and cute activities.

The dog Maya (via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

In the stories, Amanda Balionis also mentioned that Maya knew basic commands and could understand when to sit or go for a walk.

Amanda Balionis briefed about her egg-freezing journey on social media

Amanda Balionis teased her online fans with the news that she was going to get her eggs frozen and asked her fans whether they were interested in her journey. After fans showed interest, she described the process in an Instagram post on February 27. She wrote:

“Timeline: From my first apt to the retrieval surgery it was 26 days. From when the shots started to the retrieval it was 10 days. What to know: There is a lot of bloodwork required. Once you start the shots, you have to be in one place through the retrieval surgery (~10 days). Only light workouts are recommended. The procedure itself is quick, but you’ll want 48 hours to rest and recover after. What I experienced: The shots made me pretty tired and a little crampy but nothing major. Weirdly no appetite either. Physically, this wasn’t as taxing as I expected.

"Mentally on the other hand, this was more emotional than I anticipated. I can’t stress the importance of having friend/family/partner support enough. My friends showed up HUGE, making me feel so supported and loved and kept it fun...If I hadn’t been open with them, this would have been an entirely different experience, in a lot of negative ways. Biggest takeaways: I’m happy I did this for my piece of mind. This felt like a really loving thing to do for my future, regardless of if I choose to have kids or not."

Balionis ended by stating that the process helped her learn about her body and made her understand what she wanted beyond her professional goals.

