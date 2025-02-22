Amanda Balionis teases a major personal decision: "Finally pulled the trigger"

Amanda Balionis took a major life-changing decision and shared about the same on her social media handle. Besides sharing updates about the various tournaments she covers, Balionis took to her Instagram account to disclose that she was planning to freeze her eggs.

On Friday, she posted a photo of the medicine named Menopur, which is a fertility medication to increase the chances of pregnancy. Mentioning that she was planning to freeze her eggs, the golf reporter also asked her followers if they would be interested in her documenting her journey online.

“Okay question for you guys: finally pulled the trigger on freezing my eggs ( there's a joke about national egg shortages somewhere in here) and I'm wondering: would you guys be interested in me sharing about this journey??I feel like it could be helpful for those thinking about it.?”

Amanda Balionis wrote her decision about freezing her eggs ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

The CBS reporter recently offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her appearance in the third season of the renowned golf docu-series by Netflix, called Full Swing.

Following the conclusion of the WM Phoenix Open, she also enjoyed some time away from the greens and shared updates via her Instagram handle, including showcasing her photography skills during her break.

Amanda Balionis congratulates Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry after their recent PGA Tour triumphs

Amanda Balionis took time off from covering golf for six months to focus on the NFL season before returning at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and was also present at the Genesis Open.

After covering the WM Phoenix Open, she congratulated Thomas Detry on her Instagram handle via a post shared on February 10.

"A *statement* victory for Thomas Detry! What a stage to win on, and to do it by seven shots is insane. The @wmphoenixopen never disappoints in producing big time winners. Watching Detry get his first PGA TOUR win with his family and friends celebrating right next to him is incredibly special and we also know this is just the beginning for the talented Belgium"

Similarly, she made an appreciation post for Ludvig Aberg, who won the Genesis Open last week. Congratulating the Swedish golfer for his impressive performance at Torrey Pines, she wrote:

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness"

Notably, Aberg's victory on 16th February came after he was forced to withdraw from the Farmer's Insurance Open due to illness.

Meanwhile, Amanda Balionis is not covering the Mexico Open this week, which witnessed Aldrich Potgieter take the lead after two rounds, carding 65 and 61, respectively.

