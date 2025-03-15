Amanda Balionis gives a sneak peek of her new ‘hard to explain’ hobby from Wyoming

Amanda Balionis has been taking a well-deserved break from her tightly packed broadcasting schedule to enjoy some time off. The CBS reporter is widely known for her love of traveling and exploring new places. She is an avid traveler, and last week, she explored a new destination and also tried her hand at skiing.

Amanda Balionis posted a few pictures of her vacation in Wyoming on her Instagram handle on Friday, March 14. She tried skiing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, sharing a video of her adventurous activities with a caption describing her excitement.

"It's actually hard to explain how much joy this new hobby has brought me," Balionis wrote.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

Balionis also added the song Tundra Beats' Perfect Day to her Instagram story, perfectly capturing her thrilling experience. In another Instagram story, she shared a moment of relaxation, sipping Cowboy Coffee while enjoying the scenic beauty of the mountains covered in layers of snow.

The post featured a picture of her coffee mug with a glimpse of the mesmerizing backdrop of her window.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

Balionis last covered The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour before this break. She shared a post on February 17 congratulating the tournament winner, Ludvig Åberg.

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness 💯" She wrote.

Balionis currently has around 329K followers on Instagram.

Amanda Balionis has documented her travel journey in 2025

Amanda Balionis is known for covering NFL, college football, and golf for CBS, but misses an opportunity to travel and explore new things. In 2025, she has already visited several places and shared glimpses of her travel experience through her social media handle.

Last month, before covering the WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour, she took some time to explore Camelback Mountain in Phoenix. She posted a couple of pictures from her mountainous outing on February 8, sharing glimpses of her adventure with fans and writing a heartfelt message:

"It’s good to be (camel)back for the @wmphoenixopen 🐫 one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. balance or whatever 😂"

In the photos shared by her from her outing in Phoenix, Balionis sported blue jeans paired with a grey crop top, a hat, and black shoes.

