Amanda Balionis stuns in snow protection outfits as she posts 10-photo-long dump from latest vacation

Amanda Balionis, a prominent CBS Sports reporter, is making the most of her break from PGA Tour coverage. With NBC handling the Players Championship broadcast, Balionis took time off to explore skiing at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A Pittsburgh native and die-hard fan of the Steelers, she covered golf for years and even had a stint with the New York Jets early in her career. Meanwhile, on March 17, she posted a series of photos and videos from her recent snow outing. She captioned the post:

"❄️❄️dumpin'❄️❄️"

"SLC➡️JAC"

Balionis began her winter retreat with a peaceful walk through the fresh snow, wrapped in warm layers to combat the cold. She then shared a glimpse of her hotel's cozy living area, featuring a crackling fire. A delicious waffle with a smart water cane was her next treat before she hit the slopes for skiing. Later, she enjoyed a warm cup of coffee while taking in the breathtaking mountain view. A clip showed her sipping from a small cup, followed by a heartwarming moment with her pet dog.

The adventure continued with an exciting snow tubing session alongside her family, capturing the joy of the experience. Balionis rounded off the day with a couple of selfies, strolling with her family members.

A few days ago, Balionis applauded Ludvig Aberg's dramatic comeback victory at the Genesis Invitational in her Instagram story. She shared a series of images from the interview with players including Aberg. She captioned the post:

"Ludvig Aberg told me he's a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness," Balionis wrote.

Meanwhile, Balionis recently welcomed PGA Tour stars. She celebrated PGA Tour stars JT Poston and Robert MacIntyre as the newest ambassadors of Elijah Craig Bourbon.

Amanda Balionis welcomes J T Poston & Robert MacIntyre to Team Elijah Craig

Amanda Balionis shared a promotional image on Instagram featuring the two golfers holding glasses of bourbon, marking their partnership. The caption read:

"Welcome to the @elijahcraig squad @jtposton 7 @robertmacintyre! next round is on me,"Balionis wrote.

Earlier this week, Poston and Macintyre signed multi-year deals with the premium bourbon brand, joining fellow PGA Tour golfer Max Homa on ''Team Elijah Craig." The brand, also the official bourbon of the 2025 Ryder Cup, expressed excitement over its growing roster of ambassadors. Announcing the singing on Instagram, Elijah wrote:

"From the clubhouse to the rickhouse, we're excited to welcome @JTPoston and @RobertMacintyre to Team Elijah Craig! As we add new PGA Tour pros, our celebrity sips get even better."

Moreover, Balionis has not officially announced her next appearance, but she is expected to return to golf coverage in the coming weeks. She featured in season 3 of Netflix's Full Swing.

