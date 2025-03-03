Amanda Balionis gets nostalgic, shares photo of herself form six years ago: "A lot of life lived"

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, who covers golf, the NFL and college football at the network, took to her Instagram stories to share some memories with her friends, comparing their life from a few years ago to now.

Ad

The post featured two pictures, one of herself and her two friends relaxing by the pool in 2019 and one of herself and her friends relaxing by the pool in 2025.

"Six years and a whole lot of life in between... still us," her Instagram story post read.

Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story

Balionis shared the photos to her story to her more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. The Hofstra University graduate has blown up in popularity on social media in recent years as she has become a main player in CBS' broadcasts, specifically in regards to the network's PGA Tour coverage.

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis featured in season 3 of Full Swing

Amanda Balionis played a major role in the newly released third season of Full Swing, which is available on Netflix. Given the front row seat she has to nearly all of the significant events on the PGA Tour, her presence in the third season of the show is more than abundant.

Balionis weighed in early on in the first episode when discussing the 2023 Ryder Cup, which resulted in the Europeans brutally blowing out the United States. This part of the epsiode was specifically about the meteoric rise of Ludvig Åberg, in which he burst onto the seen to the American viewer for the first time.

Ad

"Playing on a big stage as a Ryder Cup team member, that's a whole different type of pressure and Ludvig handled it," Balionis said.

Amanda Balionis interviews Rory McIlroy after he won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via Getty)

Balionis made an appearance in the second episode as well, discussing the 2024 Presidents Cup, which was set to be hosted in Canada with Mike Weir being the first Canadian captain of the team.

Ad

"All of Canada is going to be wanting as many Canadians as possible on this team," she said.

Balionis also played a key role in the seventh and final episode of the season, titled "Rebirth", in which the episode does a deep dive on the 2024 Presidents Cup. Balionis discussed five-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas, a native of Colombia.

"Camillo Villegas, he is one of the more beloved players on the PGA Tour," Amanda Balionis said. "A multiple time winner on the PGA Tour, has played in multiple team events. He's just really well respected all the way around."

Villegas won the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which was his first win on the PGA Tour in nearly a decade. Villegas ultimetaly did not make the team as a player but was one of Weir's captain's assistants. The Americans ended up beating the International Team in dominant fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback