Amidst Jordan Spieth’s DQ from Genesis Invitational, is it time for PGA Tour to revise some rules?

Jordan Spieth's shocking disqualification from the Genesis Invitational drew the ire of the golf community. After what seems like a genuinely honest mistake, Spieth was removed from the competition. He incorrectly relayed how many strokes it took him to a hole and was kicked out when the error was uncovered. It removed any chance of him winning and took out one of the best golfers in the tournament.

It has prompted the golf community to take a hard look at some of the rules, which many believe are outdated. This one in particular has many calling for it to be changed. Along with that, there are other old rules that need to be changed.

Does the PGA Tour need to change some rules?

It goes without saying that the majority of golf fans believe the rule that cost Jordan Spieth a spot in the tournament should be revised. He got it wrong, but if they have data that shows how many strokes it took (and they do), why can't they just edit and go from there?

It was more than likely not a malicious attempt to steal a stroke. It was an honest mistake, and he's being kicked out of a tournament because he remembered a number incorrectly?

There's ample film of each hole and there can be a scorekeeper assigned if the digital data is considered unreliable. There are so many ways to fix this and take pressure off golfers to keep track while they're focusing on the play.

Jordan Spieth's disqualification calls for a rule change

Another rule that needs to be changed is the lack of a timer on holes. Last year, Patrick Cantlay and others made news for their painfully slow, methodical approach. A clock was tossed around, and it would be a good idea.

Every other sport for the most part has a timer. MLB added one and it shaved time off the game and made it more exciting. The NFL has always had a play clock. The NBA has had a shot clock forever. Golf can adopt one, too.

In fact, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf might benefit more than most from a timer. With golfers waiting to play the same hole, keeping a player on time ensures they're not thrown off schedule and aren't waiting angrily.

It would need to be done with research so it's not restrictive and unfair to some golfers who like to take it a bit slow, but put them on a timer and cut down on the dead time in the sport.

Finally, there really needs to be no limit to how many clubs anyone can have. If Scottie Scheffler or Tom Kim want to use 15 clubs in their bag, why can't they? It doesn't necessarily provide any advantage to do so, but if it allows a golfer to be more comfortable, why not?

If every golfer could carry however many they want, it adds a fun, new wrinkle to the sport and gives them another layer of the game to learn about and employ in the stress of a tournament, so there's not much reason to keep the 14-club limit.