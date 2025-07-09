Amundi Evian Championship 2025 expert picks: 5 players who could shine

The Amundi Evian Championship is one of the most demanding stops on the LPGA calendar. Scheduled from July 10–13, 2025, this Major will bring together 132 of the best female golfers in the world, each vying for a piece of the $8 million purse and a chance to claim one of the five Major titles in women’s golf.

Ad

The Evian Resort Golf Club is a par-71 course. Past champions like Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, and Hyo-Joo Kim will all have their sights set on lifting the trophy again.

With the tournament just around the corner, here are five players who look ready to shine at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship based on recent form, past performance, and how their game fits this challenging layout.

Five golfers who to watch at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

1. Nelly Korda

Ad

Trending

Nelly Korda is the world's top ranked golfer and holds +900 odds to win this tournament, as per DraftKings Sportsbook. She finished T2 at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open (–5, 283). Last season, she secured seven victories, an LPGA season-best, and was crowned Player of the Year.

Her average driving distance of 270 yds, 75% fairways hit, and 75.5% greens-in-regulation should put her in a strong position at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Importantly, her strokes gained total rose from +1.68 (2023) to +2.49 (2024). At Evian, she has previously shot a third round 64 (–7) in 2023, hitting 16 greens in that round alone, the lowest that day.

Ad

2. Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee, now 29, is no stranger to the Amundi Evian Championship. Lee holds +1600 odds, as per DraftKings Sportsbook. She won the 2021 edition of the Major, coming from a seven-stroke deficit with a final-round 64, birdying four of her last five holes, and then sinking the playoff birdie on No. 18.

Lee recently bagged her third major at the Women’s PGA Championship, shooting –10 (274), ranking second in SG: Tee-to-Green and third in scrambling. Now at Evian, she’s back on the stage where she debuted in 2014 and found her first major glory.

Ad

With 11 LPGA wins, three majors, and the ability to seize the final-hole moment, Lee could be a strong contender this week.

3. Atthaya Jeeno Thitikul

At 22, Thitikul is already World No. 2. She holds +900 odds going into the event. She has notched seven top-10 finishes in 2025, including T4 at the Women's PGA Championship. She also won the Mizuho Americas Open this year, and finished fourth at the Ford Championship.

At Evian, she finished fifth in 2021 and T8 in 2022. Currently, her SG: Putting +1.22 (rank 1), SG: Total +2.11 (rank 3), and sand save rate is 64.5%.

Ad

4. Esther Henseleit

The 26-year-old German brings course familiarity to the Amundi Evian Championship and strong form. She holds +5000 odds. In 2024, she placed T7 at Evian with a –10 (270), her best major finish, hitting 77% GIR and ranking top 10 in SG: Tee-to-Green (+1.95).

This year, she narrowly missed the victory at the Black Desert Championship in May, shooting -21 (267). At the 2025 PGA Championship, she was T12.

5. Mao Saigo

Saigo, a 2025 major winner, claimed the Chevron Championship with a playoff birdie. Saigo holds +3500 odds going into the event. She made her Amundi Evian Championship debut in 2022 with a T3 finish.

At the recent 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, she was T4, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More