“And people say Brooks is nepotistic”: Matt Fitzpatrick winning Dunhill Links title with his mother draws hilarious reactions from fans

Matt Fitzpatrick and his mother won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrew. Though few fans found it heartwarming, they did not hold back from mentioning the nepotistic view of Matt Fitzpatrick as he also brought his brother into the golfing industry.

Rather than celebrating his championship victory, fans posted hilarious and heartening comments under the post that featured a picture posted by NUCLRGOLF on Twitter, where Matt is found with the trophy and his mother standing beside him.

One fan remarked:

"First getting his brother opportunities and now gifting his mom wins. And people say Brooks is nepotistic. Smdh."

There were also positive comments directed toward the son-mother duo. A few of them were:

"The Fitzpatrick's. What a gold family!"

One of the fans genuinely reacted to the post, mentioning the bond between the son and the mother as they shared a happy moment at the podium.

"Special moment"

And there was one fan who praised Matt Fitzpatrick for winning the championship.

"Congratulations Matt."

Matt Fitzpatrick winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the team event

Though he was left second at the end of the second round with his mother Susan Fitzpatrick, the duo gave a strong comeback in the third, which marked them as the champions of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

While talking to the press after the win, Matt Fitzpatrick expressed that winning a championship with his mother as a teammate was the most special feeling for him.

“Even with all my wins, aside from a major, you forget about them in the future, and you’ll always remember the one that you won with your mum.”

Talking about his individual performance, he is back in the World's Top 10 after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He topped the leaderboard and headed into the finals with 18 holes.

The 2022 Open Championship winner ended the rally with a score of 66 in his bag. This was his first win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a major hurdle of bad weather conditions.

Because the city was facing heavy rains, the game was postponed to Monday, as it saw a deserving winner at the end of the championship.