Who won the Open Championship 2023? Final leaderboard explored

The Open Championship finished up early this afternoon with golfers from across the world linking up at Royal Liverpool for the fourth and final major of the year. With the end of the season coming sooner rather than later, this was the final shot for major hopefuls and LIV Golf members.

After the weekend, one golfer stood firmly above the rest. He never really struggled and was never in much danger. Here's how everything turned out.

The Open Championship payouts, leaderboard and more

Here's how the final Open Championship leaderboard was for the top 10 as well as what they came away with:

Winner: Brian Harman, $3,000,000

T-2: Jason Day, $1,084,625

T-2: Sepp Straka, $1,084,625

T-2: Tom Kim, $1,084,625

T-2: Jon Rahm, $1,084,625

T-6: Emiliano Grillo, $551,250

T-6: Rory McIlroy, $551,250

T-8: Shubhankar Sharma, $403,350

T-8: Cameron Young, $403,350

T-10: Matthew Jordan, $308,400

T-10: Tommy Fleetwood, $308,400

T-10: Max Homa, $308,400

It was an excellent weekend for Brian Harman, who maintained a multi-shot lead for most of the tournament. He came in with a five stroke lead on the final day and exited with a six stroke lead for his first ever major win.

Brian Harman won the Open Championship

In 2017, Harman came second in U.S. Open, but he's now earned his maiden major trophy. This is his third ever win on the PGA Tour, so it is a monumental occasion for him.

Harman admitted via ESPN that he had a tough time with hecklers, but pushed through for the win:

"I'd be lying if I didn't hear some things that weren't super nice today toward me. "I hear them, but at the same time, I don't try to let that influence the decision I'm about to make."

Jon Rahm ended up finishing T2, which won't help him on his journey to a career Grand Slam, but it further cements him as arguably the best golfer in the world. Scottie Scheffler, the current world number one, finished even and T23.

Rory McIlroy is still in search of his first major win since 2014. He finished a close second, by a single stroke, at the U.S. Open and here, he entered the final day in second once more.

This time, he was down by five strokes and ended up finishing seven shots back and T6. He'll turn to next year's Masters as his next opportunity to break the losing streak.

With the win, Harman appears poised to land a Ryder Cup spot. Zach Johnson, the US captain, said:

"He's a mudder, he's a grinder. For lack of a better cliché, he's a bulldog. I think he's made for this, you know? I've played a lot of golf with him and been around him in and out of the ropes for quite a while now. What I've witnessed the last three days, absolutely none of it surprises me at all. No shock. No surprise."

It could not have been a better weekend for Brian Harman at the Open Championship.