"All I can do is try to prepare for every tournament" - Ludvig Aberg expresses desire to play the Ryder Cup but focused on the present

Ludvig Aberg has made a tremendous impact since making a historic leap to the PGA Tour. He became the first player to earn a PGA Tour membership through the NCAA men's golf tournament. The former collegiate golfer now has several great finishes already:

-7 at Rocket Mortage Classic

-3 at Travelers Championship

-3 at Canadian Open

-2 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

He has burst onto the scene and gotten the attention of those involved with the Ryder Cup, lending credibility to the theory that he might land on the team.

Aberg said he golfed with Luke Donald, the Ryder Cup captain for Team Europe, in the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He said, via Golf Monthly, that the two did speak about the opportunity:

"It was a lot of fun. It was a little bit nervous, but, Luke, he was a great guy. We talked a little bit at least during the round and got to know him a little bit more. If you would have asked me a few weeks ago if Ryder Cup was on my mind, no, absolutely not because I was still in college and I didn't think about it."

Aberg admitted that he would have been lying had he said he wasn't interested in the tournament. It's an honor for a lot of players to be invited to the team as it's one of the most revered competitions in the game.

The 23-year-old golfer also said that he's excited about a potential invitation, but it's not what he thinks about:

"Obviously, I would have loved it, but it's also not on my mind all the time. All I can do is try to prepare for every tournament and try to do as good as I can and see where that takes me. Sometime in my career I would love to play a Ryder Cup, absolutely."

Aberg was not on the PGA Tour several months ago and now he's a genuine candidate for the Ryder Cup. It's hard to envision a sharper rise to fame than the one the Swedish golfer seems to be undergoing.

Luke Donald admits Ludvig Aberg's Ryder candidacy

Luke Donald, according to Nick Dougherty of Golf Channel, is considering a lot of players for the six selections he can make for the Ryder Cup. It reportedly included Pablo Larrazabal, and now includes Ludvig Aberg:

"Now he says Ludvig Aberg is one of those guys as well. He said his driver is a huge weapon, he makes the game look effortless. He added that, as long as he continues to show form, he will definitely be considered for the (Ryder Cup) team... This guy is going to be a superstar."

He believes that Aberg has some intangibles that are rarely seen in golfers and likened him to a young Rory McIlroy. McIlroy has been a staple on the European side and is widely considered one of the absolute best golfers in the entire world.

Ludvig Aberg could be great

Ludvig Aberg would love to just join the team and be able to contribute, but those making the selections appear to see genuine greatness in his future.

