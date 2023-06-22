"He is also a pain in the a***": Ryder Cup legend Tony Jacklin makes a damning claim about Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is one of the best talents in golf right now. For evidence, look no further than his second-place finish at the US Open and his world number three ranking. He's an excellent player, but the same arguably might not be said about his character.

Tony Jacklin, a former golfer and Ryder Cup legend, recently said McIlroy has talent, but his personality leaves much to be desired via Talk Sport:

"Rory is a precocious talent, I wouldn’t say he is out on his own as Scheffler is becoming a real player, but Rory? There’s no better ball striker. But you just don’t know what type of personality is going to turn up."

He continued, calling out the Irishman's body language:

“I watched him at the Canadian Open and was surprised that none of the commentators noticed his body language wasn’t the same on the last day. These things dribble away."

Jacklin delivered a final blow to the golfer, saying:

"I won’t tell you what I say to my wife about him as I like Rory, I consider him a friend, but he is also a pain in the a*** when he doesn’t fulfil his potential. He just makes it look so easy, that’s the thing – fans like me lose the reality of how difficult it is.”

Jacklin went on to say that he's certain Rory McIlroy will have good odds of winning next month's final major. It will mark his final shot at capturing his fifth career title until at least 2024. He pumped the brakes, though, saying he wouldn't call McIlroy the favorite for the Open Championship:

“I wouldn’t make him [McIlroy] my stand-out favourite [for the Open], no. I certainly think he is one of them – he has far more experience than most on Links courses. But looking at [Jon] Rahm, [Dustin] Johnson and Scheffler, I wouldn’t put Rory at the top of my list but he would be close.”

It will be a stacked field, one Jacklin isn't sure McIlroy can rise to the top of.

Rory McIlroy was desperate to get his fifth major

At the US Open, Rory McIlroy came into the final day trailing Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler ever so slightly. He exited trailing Clark by a single stroke. After he finished the 18th hole, he could only watch and hope for Clark to stumble.

This is one of golf's biggest unwritten rules. It's never justifiable to wish poor form on someone or cheer for it. However, in the moment, McIlroy's wish seemed understandable.

Rory McIlroy came up just short

He said:

"You don't want to wish bad on anyone, but you're really hoping for a three-putt. You're hoping to somehow get into a playoff to keep giving yourself a chance. You're rooting for one guy, and that guy is yourself at that point.

Ultimately, Clark parred the final hole, which kept him at 10 under for the whole course. With Rory McIlroy at nine under, he needed Clark to bogey, but it didn't happen and he lost. His quest for the fifth title will go on.

