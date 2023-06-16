Big update regarding Tiger Woods’ availability at the next month’s Open Championship

Weeks before this weekend's US Open, Tiger Woods declared he wouldn't be participating. He's doing the same in advance of next month's Open Championship, the final of the four major tournaments. According to journalist Bob Harig, Woods has already declared that he won't be playing.

Woods continues to recover from ankle surgery, which is what held him out of both the PGA Championship and the US Open. He played the Masters and barely made the cut before having to withdraw with injury.

The legendary golfer has been in poor health for some time and the hope is that this surgery can return him to better form. Woods' old form may never come back, but if he can recover well, he might be able to play pretty well.

A statement from Sports Illustrated reads:

"We have been advised that he won’t be playing at Hoylake. We wish Tiger all the best with his recovery."

He has won three Opens in his career, part of a stunning 15-major career victory total. As such, he has lifetime invitations to all majors and could be in the field if he wanted to. However, his body has not recovered well enough for him to play.

Next season, when he's recovered, it's very likely he will come back to each of the four majors, though his performance level remains to be seen.

Tiger Woods not ready for retirement

Despite a laundry list of health issues, Tiger Woods doesn't feel like retirement is close by. Recently, he spoke with Jack Nicklaus, who revealed that the 82-time PGA Tour winner feels as if he can keep going:

“We talk quite a bit. He said, ‘I’m really playing well. I’m hitting the ball great. My short game’s great. My putting’s good.’ He said, ‘I just can’t walk.’ And he says, ‘If it helps where I can walk, I’m willing to do it.’"

He continued:

"He wouldn’t be having the operations if he wasn’t interested in wanting to continue to play. He’s a very motivated and dedicated young man to continue to play the game of golf."

Tiger Woods was last seen at the Masters

A surgeon, though not the one who performed the procedure, believes a full recovery is certainly possible. As for how well he can bounce back, that remains to be seen:

"Can he play golf well again? Depends on your definition of well. He'll never be the Tiger of 2000 or even 2015. The fact that this is his right foot/ankle is the saving grace, as you need motion in your left foot/ankle as you roll over it near impact."

Either way, Tiger Woods' body is not yet ready to compete. Given the harrowing state he was in before, it's probably best to take more than enough time off to ensure a full recovery.

