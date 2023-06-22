"JT needs a hot mic every round" - Fans react to Justin Thomas taking a jab at Wyndham Clark post his US Open victory

Justin Thomas had a few jokes to make about Wyndham Clark following the latter's first-ever major win. Thomas, a two-time major winner himself (PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022), made reference to Clark's first-ever major win last weekend at the US Open.

Thomas laughed about having to mark his ball, saying:

"Guy wins one f*****g US Open and I gotta mark it from 80 yards."

Amanda Rose @AmandaGolf59 Justin Thomas: “guy wins one f-ing US Open and I gotta mark it from 80yd” Justin Thomas: “guy wins one f-ing US Open and I gotta mark it from 80yd” 😂💀 https://t.co/ExWCR7cGGB

This can certainly come off as anger on the part of Thomas, who finished 14-over par and easily missed the cut at Los Angeles Country Club. However, that's not his personality. Many believe he was joking and think the humor was on point.

One fan thinks very highly of Justin Thomas, and his sense of humor seems to be a big reason why.

Another said that Thomas likely drops hilarious comments all the time and thinks there should be a microphone following him at every round this weekend.

Golf @RotoscopeGolf @AmandaGolf59 Lol I mean it is a joke. JT needs a hot mic every round. @AmandaGolf59 Lol I mean it is a joke. JT needs a hot mic every round.

Many simply laughed at Thomas' misfortune, which the golfer himself seemed to be laughing at as well.

Another commenter was assured that Thomas was laughing. They couldn't see the golfer's face, but they are extremely confident that he was having a good time.

kyle hampsey @kylehampsey @AmandaGolf59 Assuming if the camera was on JT hed be smiling at the joke? No way this wasnt a joke. @AmandaGolf59 Assuming if the camera was on JT hed be smiling at the joke? No way this wasnt a joke.

Most of the responses can be summed up by this particular person's succinct response.

Not everyone is convinced Thomas was joking, though. One fan believes he's being petty after Clark won the tournament.

Another said that Thomas shouldn't be too concerned since he's in rather poor form of late.

One fan pointed out that Thomas isn't always the best of sports, so this very well could be a jab taken at Clark.

Nick Lynk @nicklynk @AmandaGolf59 Remember when JT shook his head at Si Woo Kim not conceding a putt and then Si Woo came back to win the match and embarrass JT? JT has a history of entitlement @AmandaGolf59 Remember when JT shook his head at Si Woo Kim not conceding a putt and then Si Woo came back to win the match and embarrass JT? JT has a history of entitlement

The up and coming Clark has already developed a pretty strong fan base. Several fans came to his defense rather quickly.

This comes at an interesting time. After Thomas did not make the cut, he sent out tweets in support of several golfers who did- but not Clark.

He predicted that Xander Schauffele would get hot and that Rory McIlroy would go on a run, but he was silent on Clark who was leading and eventually won the whole thing.

Justin Thomas humbled by his poor showing at US Open

Justin Thomas was in awful form last weekend for the US Open. He didn't even come close to making the cut. He enjoys playing at LACC, but was just dreadful. He said via ESPN:

"Yeah, it's definitely the lowest I've felt. It's pretty, honestly, humiliating and embarrassing shooting scores like that. At a golf course I really, really liked. I thought it was set up very well."

Justin Thomas struggled at the US Open

Thomas insisted that he wasn't injured, and reflected on the nature of the game:

"You know, it can leave you speechless, both in good and bad, and right now it's unfortunately bad. But, you know, it is what it is. Once I'm able to kind of reflect and figure out what I can learn and get better from, you know, it'll end up good. But it sucks right now."

Perhaps he can turn it around at the Travelers Championship this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes