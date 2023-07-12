WATCH: Rory McIlroy and Ruben Lindsay have a friendly long drive competition 

Rory McIlroy recently took swings with one of the top amateur golfers in the world, Ruben Lindsay.

McIlroy is one of the best drivers in the world, routinely sporting driving distances that exceed his counterparts. He's infamous for hitting the ball a long way, but even he was in awe of Lindsay's long game.

At the Scottish Open, McIlroy and the 19-year-old amateur took swings together in a long-drive competition. The Irishman was stunned by what transpired.

McIlroy, who has supreme driving skills, could only say:

"Wow. 374 [yards], 195 [ball speed]. Yeah, no chance... Yeah, I don't have that. Wow. If I get within 30 of this, I'll be happy."

Despite absolutely "smoking" the ball at 188 ball speed, he came up short. McIlroy did end up shooting just within 30 yards of the youngster's shot, which shows how incredible Lindsay's long game really is.

The world No. 3 golfer has made a name for himself with deep drives. It's arguably his best asset in the game of golf and it's helped carry him to incredible heights. Evidently, he has some competition on the way soon in Lindsay.

LIV Golf wanted Rory McIlroy to helm a team

Team play has become a staple of LIV Golf. Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, and others head up teams that combine their scores for a team competition during their events. It's one of the more unique aspects of the rebel tour.

With the merger, LIV expected two players from the current PGA Tour roster to lead teams and play in 10 events with them. The names on their list are rather shocking - Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

LIV Golf wanted Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Both of these players shunned LIV and spoke out against it. McIlroy was especially vocal and became one of Greg Norman's tour's biggest adversaries.

It's unclear if this was agreed to by the Tour, but it was something that LIV wanted out of the partnership.

As shocking as that was for people to learn, it's something that seems almost impossible to happen. At every turn, McIlroy has hated LIV Golf and everyone in or around it.

Even after the merger, he was quick to point out that PIF, not LIV, had merged with the PGA Tour, saying:

"I still hate LIV - I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. This is the DP - PGA TOUR and PIF. I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve seen what’s happened in other sports and other businesses. I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s gonna happen.”

He's not totally incorrect, either. Most golfers, especially since there's a lack of information about what the future truly holds, have been silent about it, though. Rory McIlroy took the opportunity to again show his disdain for the tour.

Based on that, it seems very unlikely that he'd ever play a LIV event, let alone helm a team and compete in multiple every single year.

