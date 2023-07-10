Rory McIlroy once answered if the world would end if he never won a green jacket

In 2022, Rory McIlroy came second in the Masters, which remains his best finish in that tournament. It is the only major he hasn't won. In search of the rare career Grand Slam, McIlroy has won the Open Championship (2014), the US Open (2011), and the PGA Championship (2012 and 2014). He does not have that elusive green jacket though.

He was once interviewed in 2017 about his lack of a green jacket, which is awarded to the winner of the Masters. The interviewer was rather young and the interview was for fun. But the golfer was still asked about something he had probably spent a little bit of time thinking about.

McIlroy laughed as he replied (via DP World Tour's YouTube channel):

"Well, if you read some of the stuff that was in papers and if you believed, you'd think the world was going to end if I didn't get a green jacket. The world won't end if I don't get a green jacket. I would love a green jacket, but hopefully, one day, I'll have one. I've still got plenty more years and a lot of time left to try and get one."

The interviewer then promised to buy McIlroy a green jacket from the shop if he isn't able to secure one by winning the Masters. Five years after this interview, the Irishman came up just short by falling three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler.

At this year's Masters, Rory McIlroy was in very poor form and finished five over and missed the cut. It was in the midst of a brutal stretch of play that does appear to be behind the golfer now.

Sergio Garcia opens up on getting Rory McIlroy back as a friend

Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy were as close as two players could be on the PGA Tour. The Irishman and Spaniard, both staples of previous Ryder Cup teams, were almost inseparable. That is until Garcia defected to LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia

When he did, their relationship deteriorated. According to the New York Post, Garcia didn't think that was very mature:

“I think it is very sad. I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really.”

Now, with the pending LIV Golf- PGA Tour merger, the two have rekindled their friendship:

“I’m very happy with where we’re headed now and the relationships we are getting back. I just wish it hadn’t taken so long to get here. We had a great chat. It was two friends that wanted to get back to that spot. That’s the most important thing.”

He added:

"It was very important to me and, I think, for Rory too. It felt like there was this little hole left and we were both a bit sorry for everything that happened.”

Garcia is very unlikely to leave LIV and return to Rory McIlroy and the PGA Tour even though he'd be eligible to apply for reinstatement. He's at home with LIV, but at least the two tours can now coexist more peacefully.

Poll : 0 votes