Anirban Lahiri makes his feelings known on his performance after Round 1 at the International Series India (Exclusive)

Anirban Lahiri returned to his homeland, India, for this week's International Series event in the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club. The LIV Golf star was one of the few who were able to complete their rounds prior to play being suspended due to darkness. However, he had a lot to say about his performance after completing 18 holes.

In an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda, Lahiri revealed that he was not pleased with his iron game in the opening round. The 37-year-old stated that he was out of competitive rhythm and was trying his best to save strokes on the par 72 course. Lahiri said:

"I think I played pretty terribly. Honestly, I hit my irons all over the place. I don't think I had a half-decent look at birdie until the 9th hole. I scrambled really well. Didn't have my best. I think I just need to keep playing to get into a rhythm and start getting into tournament rhythms where you start seeing shots and feeling shots and shaping shots. It was a bit lacking through the day."

With many players at the top of the leaderboard yet to complete their rounds, Lahiri sits tied for 13th place on the provisional leaderboard along with Abraham Ancer and six other players. Despite a less-than-ideal performance, the Crushers GC golfer stated that his offseason was long and "mismanaged." Keeping his head up high, Lahiri commented:

"But I'm very happy with the way I fought. I dug my heels at a couple of places where I gave some shots away but that can happen here...I played in Saudi in December. But having said that, I went into those three events very cold. In the sense that I had not put enough work in. I will say that I've never had such a long offseason in my career. So I kind of mismanaged it...I was scratchy today. I was not very good. To come back home and to even par I think is a big win."

Having played on the DLF Golf and Country Club several times throughout his illustrious career on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Lahiri is yet to record a win on the course. Fans are excited to watch the former PGA Tour star play the rest of the week.

Anirban Lahiri 2025 International Series India - Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at Anirban Lahiri's scorecard for the opening round of his first tournament in 2025 (via Asian Tour):

Hole 1 (Par 4 - 370 yards) - 4

Hole 2 (Par 4 - 454 yards) - 4

Hole 3 (Par 3 - 222 yards) - 3

Hole 4 (Par 5 - 558 yards) - 5

Hole 5 (Par 3 - 190 yards) - 4

Hole 6 (Par 4 - 446 yards) - 4

Hole 7 (Par 4 - 456 yards) - 4

Hole 8 (Par 5 - 566 yards) - 5

Hole 9 (Par 4 - 357 yards) - 3

Hole 10 (Par 4 - 476 yards) - 4

Hole 11 (Par 4 - 319 yards) - 6

Hole 12 (Par 3 - 178 yards) - 2

Hole 13 (Par 4 - 373 yards) - 4

Hole 14 (Par 4 - 535 yards) - 5

Hole 15 (Par 5 - 631 yards) - 4

Hole 16 (Par 3 - 256 yards) - 3

Hole 17 (Par 4 - 414 yards) - 3

Hole 18 (Par 5 - 624 yards) - 5

