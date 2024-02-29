Anthony Kim WITB: What's in the LIV Golfer’s bag?

Anthony Kim will be returning to professional golf this Friday, March 1, after a 12-year absence. He's been seen on social media making some practice swings with movements similar to his prime years.

The contents of Kim's bag were also revealed on Thursday, February 29. The Titleist brand is widely predominant in his equipment. This is how Anthony Kim's bag is equipped (via LIV Golf Updates):

Driver: Titleist TSR3 9° Ventus Black

Titleist TSR3 9° Ventus Black 3 Wood: Titleist TSR2+ 13° Ventus Blue

Titleist TSR2+ 13° Ventus Blue Irons: Titleist T-200 Ventus Black (2), Titleist T-100 (4), Titleist 620MB (5-PW)

Titleist T-200 Ventus Black (2), Titleist T-100 (4), Titleist 620MB (5-PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 54°, 59°)

Titleist Vokey SM10 (50°, 54°, 59°) Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport T10

Scotty Cameron Newport T10 Ball: Titleist ProV1

So far no information has been released as to whether Anthony Kim has any sponsorship for clothing and footwear. The images that have been released show him wearing apparel with no sponsor patches, except for the LIV Golf logo on his cap.

During his time as a PGA Tour player (2007-2012), Kim was sponsored by Nike, the company that then sponsored Tiger Woods and currently has in its catalog Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Nelly Korda among others.

What was in Anthony Kim's bag before he retired from golf due to injury?

It has been almost 12 years since Anthony Kim last played competitive golf at a high level. Naturally, the contents of his bag back then were completely different from what it is today.

In fact, during his time as a PGA Tour player, Kim's bag was stocked mostly with Nike products. In his last tournament on the American circuit (2012 Wells Fargo Championship), his bag comprised of (via Bunkered):

Driver: Nike VR Pro LTD (9.5° @ 10°, UST Attas RK Proto 7X shaft)

Nike VR Pro LTD (9.5° @ 10°, UST Attas RK Proto 7X shaft) Fairway woods: Nike VR Pro LTD (15° @ 15.5°, Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana Ahina 80X shaft; 19° @ 17°, UST AxivCore Tour Red 89X shaft)

Nike VR Pro LTD (15° @ 15.5°, Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana Ahina 80X shaft; 19° @ 17°, UST AxivCore Tour Red 89X shaft) Irons: Nike VR Pro Split CB (3); Nike VR Pro MB (4-PW, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Nike VR Pro Split CB (3); Nike VR Pro MB (4-PW, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts) Wedges: Nike VR Pro MT Grind: (54°, 59°, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Nike VR Pro MT Grind: (54°, 59°, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts) Putter: Scotty Cameron ‘Button Back’ Newport 2; Nike Method

Scotty Cameron ‘Button Back’ Newport 2; Nike Method Ball: Nike One Platinum

Nike One Platinum Shoes: Nike

Nike Apparel: Nike

Kim reached an agreement with LIV Golf to play the remainder of the season on a wild card. The player's signing bonus is estimated to be between $5 million and $7.5 million, and his debut will be this Friday at the Jeddah event.

Before retiring from professional golf due to injury, Kim played six seasons on the PGA Tour. Among his main results are three wins and an impressive performance in the 2008 Ryder Cup, where he contributed 1.5 points in three matches to the American victory.