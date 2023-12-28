Anticipating Rory McIlroy's 2024 PGA Tour season based on statistics 

With his next tour season approaching, fans have high expectations for World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish golfer had a great campaign in 2023 and supporters predict that in 2024 he will still be the dominant player on the course.

According to a recent analysis by Data Golf, McIlroy gained 2.58 strokes in 2022, his best year, statistically. He's been playing well and in 2024, he might win a Major title.

After his best-ever Ryder Cup performance, McIlroy will surely look forward to adding more trophies to his collection as he starts the new year. However, the widely anticipated virtual golf TGL series launch was pushed to 2025 from its original 2024 date, which may impact his event schedule.

His statistics in 2023 are much better than in 2014, arguably the best year of his professional career. In a recent interview with The Scotsman, Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley discussed McIlroy's performance, saying:

"He's just got to keep doing what he's been doing. His underlying stats have never been better. Even in 2014, his underlying stats through the bag have never been better than they are now. He's a more solid player."

"He's got less weaknesses in his game than he did when he was winning major championships, and he's just got to keep that standard up and wait for the golfing gods to shine on him and keep emotionally invested in what he is doing," he added.

Rory McIlroy's performance in 2023

McIlroy's performance in 2023 was significantly impressive. He began the year by winning the Dubai Desert Classic and he was really impressive in the first few events of the year.

Midway through the season, McIlroy has encountered difficulties with his game. He missed the cut in both the Masters and the Players Championship. Nonetheless, the four-time Major winner showed his golfing prowess in the concluding season tournaments. He won the Genesis Scottish Open and then helped his team win the Ryder Cup by contributing four points.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2023:

WM Phoenix Open

Result: T32

Score: 73-67-70-70

Prize money: $109,285.71

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T29

Score: 67-69-73-71

Prize money: $134,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational, presented by Mastercard

Result: T2

Score: 73-69-68-70

Prize money: $1,780,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: CUT

Score: 76-73

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: 3

Prize money: $1,420,000.00

Masters Tournament

Result: CUT

Score: 72-77

Wells Fargo Championship

Result: T47

Score: 68-73-71-72

Prize money: $51,222.22

PGA Championship

Result: T7

Score: 71-69-69-69

Prize money: $555,000.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T7

Score: 72-68-70-75

Prize money: $650,000.00

RBC Canadian Open

Result: T9

Score: 71-67-66-72

Prize money: $245,250.00

U.S. Open

Result: 2

Score: 65-67-69-70

Prize money: $2,160,000.00

Travelers Championship

Result: T7

Score: 68-64-66-64

Prize money: $650,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: 1

Score: 64-66-67-68

Prize money: $1,575,000.00

The Open Championship

Result: T6

Score: 71-70-69-68

Prize money: $551,250.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: T3

Score: 67-66-68-65

Prize money: $1,160,000.00

BMW Championship

Result: 4

Score: 65-70-67-66

Prize money: $990,000.00

TOUR Championship

Result: 4

Dubai Desert Classic

Venue: Emirates Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 66-70-65-68

Horizon Irish Open

Venue: The K Club

Result: T16

Score: 69-70-66-74

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 72-71-67-65

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course)

Result: T22

Score: 71-72-65-70