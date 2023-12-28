Anticipating Rory McIlroy's 2024 PGA Tour season based on statistics 

With his next tour season approaching, fans have high expectations for World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish golfer had a great campaign in 2023 and supporters predict that in 2024 he will still be the dominant player on the course.
According to a recent analysis by Data Golf, McIlroy gained 2.58 strokes in 2022, his best year, statistically. He's been playing well and in 2024, he might win a Major title.
After his best-ever Ryder Cup performance, McIlroy will surely look forward to adding more trophies to his collection as he starts the new year. However, the widely anticipated virtual golf TGL series launch was pushed to 2025 from its original 2024 date, which may impact his event schedule.
His statistics in 2023 are much better than in 2014, arguably the best year of his professional career. In a recent interview with The Scotsman, Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley discussed McIlroy's performance, saying:
"He's just got to keep doing what he's been doing. His underlying stats have never been better. Even in 2014, his underlying stats through the bag have never been better than they are now. He's a more solid player."
"He's got less weaknesses in his game than he did when he was winning major championships, and he's just got to keep that standard up and wait for the golfing gods to shine on him and keep emotionally invested in what he is doing," he added.
Rory McIlroy's performance in 2023
McIlroy's performance in 2023 was significantly impressive. He began the year by winning the Dubai Desert Classic and he was really impressive in the first few events of the year.
Midway through the season, McIlroy has encountered difficulties with his game. He missed the cut in both the Masters and the Players Championship. Nonetheless, the four-time Major winner showed his golfing prowess in the concluding season tournaments. He won the Genesis Scottish Open and then helped his team win the Ryder Cup by contributing four points.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2023:
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: T32
- Score: 73-67-70-70
- Prize money: $109,285.71
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: T29
- Score: 67-69-73-71
- Prize money: $134,000.00
Arnold Palmer Invitational, presented by Mastercard
- Result: T2
- Score: 73-69-68-70
- Prize money: $1,780,000.00
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: CUT
- Score: 76-73
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Result: 3
- Prize money: $1,420,000.00
Masters Tournament
- Result: CUT
- Score: 72-77
Wells Fargo Championship
- Result: T47
- Score: 68-73-71-72
- Prize money: $51,222.22
PGA Championship
- Result: T7
- Score: 71-69-69-69
- Prize money: $555,000.00
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: T7
- Score: 72-68-70-75
- Prize money: $650,000.00
RBC Canadian Open
- Result: T9
- Score: 71-67-66-72
- Prize money: $245,250.00
U.S. Open
- Result: 2
- Score: 65-67-69-70
- Prize money: $2,160,000.00
Travelers Championship
- Result: T7
- Score: 68-64-66-64
- Prize money: $650,000.00
Genesis Scottish Open
- Result: 1
- Score: 64-66-67-68
- Prize money: $1,575,000.00
The Open Championship
- Result: T6
- Score: 71-70-69-68
- Prize money: $551,250.00
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Result: T3
- Score: 67-66-68-65
- Prize money: $1,160,000.00
BMW Championship
- Result: 4
- Score: 65-70-67-66
- Prize money: $990,000.00
TOUR Championship
- Result: 4
- DP World Tour
- Dubai Desert Classic
DP World Tour
Dubai Desert Classic
- Venue: Emirates Golf Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 66-70-65-68
Horizon Irish Open
- Venue: The K Club
- Result: T16
- Score: 69-70-66-74
BMW PGA Championship
- Venue: Wentworth Golf Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 72-71-67-65
DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
- Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course)
- Result: T22
- Score: 71-72-65-70