How was Rory McIlroy’s year in golf? Exploring the golfer's outings, PGA Tour policy board role and earnings from 2023

2023 was a roller coaster ride for Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish golfer opened the season with a win at the DP World Tour tournament, the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. He recorded scores of 66-70-65-68 in the four rounds, finishing 19-under to win the trophy.

After missing a few PGA Tour events, including the Sony Open and The American Express, McIlroy joined the stellar field of the WM Phoenix Classic and finished T32. He completed four rounds with scores of 73-67-70-70, recording a four-under 280.

Although McIlroy had a strong start to the year, he struggled on the course in the middle of the season, missing consecutive cuts at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. His poor performance persisted at the Wells Fargo Championship when he had to settle for T47.

But he eventually improved in the next competition. McIlroy finished T7 at the PGA Championship and matched that finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

McIlroy then picked up pace and went on to win the Scottish Open and lead his side in scoring at the Ryder Cup. He contributed four points to the victory of the European team at the biennial tournament.

According to Spotrac, Rory McIlroy earned $20,321,008 in prize money this year. In addition to the $4,000,000 Tour Championship bonus, he has earned $13,921,008 from official tournaments.

Here are the results and earnings of Rory McIlroy in 2023:

PGA Tour

WM Phoenix Open

Result: T32

Score: 73-67-70-70

Prize money: $109,285.71

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T29

Score: 67-69-73-71

Prize money: $134,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T2

Score: 73-69-68-70

Prize money: $1,780,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: CUT

Score: 76-73

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: 3

Prize money: $1,420,000.00

Masters Tournament

Result: CUT

Score: 72-77

Wells Fargo Championship

Result: T47

Score: 68-73-71-72

Prize money: $51,222.22

PGA Championship

Result: T7

Score: 71-69-69-69

Prize money: $555,000.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T7

Score: 72-68-70-75

Prize money: $650,000.00

RBC Canadian Open

Result: T9

Score: 71-67-66-72

Prize money: $245,250.00

U.S. Open

Result: 2

Score: 65-67-69-70

Prize money: $2,160,000.00

Travelers Championship

Result: T7

Score: 68-64-66-64

Prize money: $650,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: 1

Score: 64-66-67-68

Prize money: $1,575,000.00

The Open Championship

Result: T6

Score: 71-70-69-68

Prize money: $551,250.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: T3

Score: 67-66-68-65

Prize money: $1,160,000.00

BMW Championship

Result: 4

Score: 65-70-67-66

Prize money: $990,000.00

TOUR Championship

Result: 4

DP World Tour

Dubai Desert Classic

Venue: Emirates Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 66-70-65-68

Horizon Irish Open

Venue: The K Club

Result: T16

Score: 69-70-66-74

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 72-71-67-65

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course)

Result: T22

Score: 71-72-65-70

Rory McIlroy resigned from the PGA Tour Policy Board

Last month, Rory McIlroy announced his resignation from the PGA Tour Policy Board, citing personal reasons. He was a member of the Players Advisory Council for three years in addition to his two years as Player Director.

During his five years on the PGA Tour Policy Board, he made a significant contribution to the circuit's expansion. He was an ardent supporter of the PGA Tour amidst its battle with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. However, he was disappointed with the Tour's abrupt decision to merge with the Saudi circuit.

Jordan Spieth replaced McIlroy and joined the remaining five members including Tiger Woods, Charley Hoffman, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson as PGA Tour Policy Board Player Directors.