“I've got a lot going on in my life” - Rory McIlroy steps down from PGA Tour Policy Board citing focus on 'own stuff'

Rory McIlroy has officially stepped down from the PGA Tour policy board. The Irishman has decided to take the moment to move on and do other things. It was a demanding role, especially as the rise of LIV Golf pushed the Tour to make changes of their own. McIlroy just couldn't do it anymore.

He cited personal reasons for stepping down, and that he had a lot going on in life, golf, and business. He recently invested in an F1 team and is heavily involved in the TGL league with Tiger Woods.

Rory McIlroy told the media during the DP World Tour Championship (via Golf Magic):

"Yeah, I just think I've got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family and my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL, and I just felt like something had to give. I just didn't feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that."

"I don't mind being busy, but I just like being busy doing my own stuff. Something had to give and there's guys that are on that board that are spending a lot more time and a lot more energy on it than I am. It's in good hands and I felt like it was the right time to step off," he added.

Other player directors include Adam Scott, Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati. Those are the "good hands" McIlroy is referring to.

Rory McIlroy calls time on his role on Player Director Board after an incredible season

Rory McIlroy has had quite the year. The Irishman struggled immensely at the start and many believed the star golfer was dealing with too much. His role in the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf debate was front and center and that was likely demanding.

He eventually turned it around and went on an incredible hot streak. He rose back to World No. 2, played a dominant role in winning the Ryder Cup and has been in excellent form.

Now, he's decided that it's all too much to handle, and something had to be cut out. Unfortunately for the PGA Tour, that's going to be his role as a player director. It remains unclear if they will replace him and if so, who will be named to the role.