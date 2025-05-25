Are PGA Tour players fined for missing signature events?

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified May 25, 2025 14:45 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Will Rory McIlroy get fined for missing signature event? - Source: Imagn

The signature events on the PGA Tour are elevated events with limited fields and increased prize money purses of around $20 million. The tournaments usually have all the top golfers from the tour competing without any cuts, and were brought in as a response to LIV Golf in 2023.

Initially, in 2023, players were fined a hefty amount for missing the signature events. Rory McIlroy infamously missed The Sentry and the RBC Heritage in 2023, for which he had to pay $3 million as a fine.

However, the PGA Tour is a bit lenient this season as it has dropped the rule to fine players who miss a signature event. Hence, McIlroy, who has been in the news for the last couple of days for opting out of the Memorial, will not face any consequences.

According to the rules, in 2023, a player couldn't skip more than one signature event, or they had to return 25% of their Player Impact Program bonus.

The PIP, which ended in 2024, was designed to monetarily reward golfers who created impact and brought in business, popularity to the game. However, players don't need to worry about the fines now as the PGA Tour has dropped this rule, and there are no fines or consequences for missing the signature tour events.

Rory McIlroy will miss his third signature event of the season - Source: Imagn
The Northern Irish golfer has already missed two signature events with the 2025 Sentry, RBC Heritage, and now the Memorial. McIlroy, who is currently a top name in pro golf, completed his career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National.

When is the next PGA Tour's signature event?

The PGA Tour's upcoming signature event is the Memorial Tournament, presented by Workday. The tournament is all set to begin on May 29th at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

There are 72 golfers in the field, with prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and others.

Here's the list of all golfers who will be competing in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

  1. Ludvig Åberg
  2. Byeong Hun An
  3. Daniel Berger
  4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  5. Akshay Bhatia
  6. Keegan Bradley
  7. Jacob Bridgeman
  8. Sam Burns
  9. Brian Campbell
  10. Patrick Cantlay
  11. Wyndham Clark
  12. Eric Cole
  13. Corey Conners
  14. Cam Davis
  15. Thomas Detry
  16. Nick Dunlap
  17. Austin Eckroat
  18. Harris English
  19. Tony Finau
  20. Matt Fitzpatrick
  21. Tommy Fleetwood
  22. Rickie Fowler
  23. Ryan Fox
  24. Ryan Gerard
  25. Lucas Glover
  26. Max Greyserman
  27. Ben Griffin
  28. Adam Hadwin
  29. Brian Harman
  30. Russell Henley
  31. Harry Higgs
  32. Joe Highsmith
  33. Tom Hoge
  34. Max Homa
  35. Viktor Hovland
  36. Mackenzie Hughes
  37. Sungjae Im
  38. Stephan Jaeger
  39. Michael Kim
  40. Si Woo Kim
  41. Chris Kirk
  42. Matt Kuchar
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Shane Lowry
  45. Robert MacIntyre
  46. Hideki Matsuyama
  47. Denny McCarthy
  48. Maverick McNealy
  49. Collin Morikawa
  50. Alex Noren
  51. Andrew Novak
  52. Matthieu Pavon
  53. Taylor Pendrith
  54. J.T. Poston
  55. Aaron Rai
  56. Justin Rose
  57. Xander Schauffele
  58. Scottie Scheffler
  59. Adam Scott
  60. Alex Smalley
  61. Brandt Snedeker
  62. J.J. Spaun
  63. Jordan Spieth
  64. Sam Stevens
  65. Sepp Straka
  66. Nick Taylor
  67. Sahith Theegala
  68. Justin Thomas
  69. Davis Thompson
  70. Jhonattan Vegas
  71. Cameron Young
  72. Kevin Yu
Amey Kulkarni

Edited by Tushar Bahl
