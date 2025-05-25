Are PGA Tour players fined for missing signature events?

The signature events on the PGA Tour are elevated events with limited fields and increased prize money purses of around $20 million. The tournaments usually have all the top golfers from the tour competing without any cuts, and were brought in as a response to LIV Golf in 2023.

Initially, in 2023, players were fined a hefty amount for missing the signature events. Rory McIlroy infamously missed The Sentry and the RBC Heritage in 2023, for which he had to pay $3 million as a fine.

However, the PGA Tour is a bit lenient this season as it has dropped the rule to fine players who miss a signature event. Hence, McIlroy, who has been in the news for the last couple of days for opting out of the Memorial, will not face any consequences.

According to the rules, in 2023, a player couldn't skip more than one signature event, or they had to return 25% of their Player Impact Program bonus.

The PIP, which ended in 2024, was designed to monetarily reward golfers who created impact and brought in business, popularity to the game. However, players don't need to worry about the fines now as the PGA Tour has dropped this rule, and there are no fines or consequences for missing the signature tour events.

Rory McIlroy will miss his third signature event of the season - Source: Imagn

The Northern Irish golfer has already missed two signature events with the 2025 Sentry, RBC Heritage, and now the Memorial. McIlroy, who is currently a top name in pro golf, completed his career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National.

When is the next PGA Tour's signature event?

The PGA Tour's upcoming signature event is the Memorial Tournament, presented by Workday. The tournament is all set to begin on May 29th at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

There are 72 golfers in the field, with prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and others.

Here's the list of all golfers who will be competing in the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Ludvig Åberg Byeong Hun An Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Keegan Bradley Jacob Bridgeman Sam Burns Brian Campbell Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Cam Davis Thomas Detry Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Ryan Gerard Lucas Glover Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Adam Hadwin Brian Harman Russell Henley Harry Higgs Joe Highsmith Tom Hoge Max Homa Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Michael Kim Si Woo Kim Chris Kirk Matt Kuchar Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Maverick McNealy Collin Morikawa Alex Noren Andrew Novak Matthieu Pavon Taylor Pendrith J.T. Poston Aaron Rai Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Scott Alex Smalley Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Sam Stevens Sepp Straka Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Davis Thompson Jhonattan Vegas Cameron Young Kevin Yu

