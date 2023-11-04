Are Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm friends? Relationship between the two Masters champions explored

Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite competing in different series. Rahm plays on the PGA Tour while Mickelson joined LIV Golf last year.

Rahm and Mickelson share a strong bond and have been friends since they first met when the Spanish golfer was in college. Rahm studied at Arizona State University, and Mickelson's brother Tim worked as a head coach at the university when Rahm was studying.

Last year, when Mickelson joined LIV Golf, he commented on the PGA Tour and claimed that most of the players were joining LIV Golf because it was "trending upwards" while the PGA Tour was trending downwards.

Rahm spoke about Mickelson's remark in his interview and said (via Golf Digest):

“I love Phil, but I don’t know what he’s talking about. Changes don’t necessarily mean trending downward. There are some changes being made, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's going down, right? I truly don't know why he said that.”

Earlier this year, during the PGA Championship, Rahm played alongside Phil Mickelson and other LIV golfers. Rahm said in his interview that he did not have any issue with the Saudi circuit players.

He said (via Mirror):

"I didn't really care in that sense. I never got into the feud. I've never had any negative feelings towards any player that went over to LIV."

"[I] tried to play practice rounds with Phil [Mickelson], played with Talor Gooch yesterday. Really doesn't make a difference to me. That's why my point of view, nothing changed," he added.

"Jon doesn’t have weaknesses"- Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm had a decorated amateur career. He was the first player to win two Ben Hogan Awards. He met six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson as the latter's brother Tim was head coach of Jon.

Earlier in 2020, Mickelson spoke about Rahm's game and said (as quoted by Today Golfer):

“Jon doesn’t have weaknesses. Every part of his game is a strength. I think he’s more than just a good young player – I think he’s one of the top players in the world.”

Rahm first met Mickelson in the first year of college during an intercollegiate tournament. Mickelson came to the San Diego Country Club to support his former college team at the 2013 Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic and as Rahm was leading the tournament, they met.

Speaking about his first meeting with Mickelson, Rahm said (via Today Sports):

“I remember it clearly. When he got closer and I recognised it was Phil Mickelson, I could only think of one thing: the first shot Phil is ever going to see me hit is a flopshot–are you kidding me right now!”

Notably, rumours of Rahm joining the LIV Golf have been swirling around of late.