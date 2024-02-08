Are showers expected at LIV Golf Las Vegas? Weather forecast explored

LIV Golf Las Vegas tees off this Thursday (February 8), with plenty of fan interest. Seeing how Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII will progress on the circuit would be spiced with adverse weather conditions.

During the first day of LIV Golf Las Vegas, showers are expected at the venue. Cold and rainy weather has been ubiquitous for the past few weeks in the southwestern United States.

According to the Accuweather web platform, the opening day of LIV Golf Las Vegas would be played with a 40% chance of precipitation and 0.5 mm is expected to fall for one hour throughout the day.

The round will be played with an average temperature of 51.8°F. Winds would be sustained at 9 mph, with gusts up to 18 mph. Cloudiness would be 66% and some thunderstorms are expected.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas weather service reported Thursday that the weather could deteriorate even further, as a strong moving system would bring wintry conditions to the region. Snowfall is expected in parts of Nevada, California and Arizona.

LIV Golf Las Vegas is the second event of the season and will be the only one played Thursday through Saturday. This schedule was adopted to avoid overlapping with the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl being played next Sunday, also in Las Vegas.

Weather forecast for LIV Golf Las Vegas for the last two rounds

The weather forecast for Friday, the day the second round of the Las Vegas event would be played, is for similar temperature and wind conditions. No rain is expected over Las Vegas during the day.

Temperatures would be above 51°F and winds would be sustained at 5.5 mph, gusting to 13.6 mph. Cloudiness will be 44% and chances of rain would be 25%. Even so, precipitation would be of negligible magnitude.

Winds are expected to become more prominent on Saturday. Sustained winds of 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are forecast. Temperatures would be 55.4°F and cloudiness will be 21%. No rain is expected over the Las Vegas Country Club.

Las Vegas is one of the new locations LIV Golf is visiting during the 2024 season. After that, the circuit will rest for two weeks, arriving in Saudi Arabia on March 1 for the Jeddah event.