Are Wyndham Championship tickets available at venue? Ticket price and more

The last event of the PGA Tour regular season, the Wyndham Championship, will commence on Thursday, August 3. With a full field size of 156 golfers, fans can expect some really exciting contests at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro.

With the scheduled tournament just a day away, fans are digging the internet with many queries on the availability of tickets. Luckily, a number of tickets are still available for the non-elevated event and they range from $50 to $790.

All you need to do is visit the Wyndham Championship site and click on the 'Buy Tickets' section. You will be forwarded to a new section and then opt for your choice of tickets. Then, you will be redirected to ticketmaster website and there you can select the tickets and make the payments.

The tickets for the North Carolina event are divided into three sections as follows:

1) Ground Tickets: Fans can purchase either one or multiple days tickets that start from $50. They will have access to public areas such as Truist Fan Pavilion, Margaritaville, Sunbrella Wine Deck and Comfort Zone, Clyde May’s Barrel House, Tito’s Stillhouse, and many more.

2) Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card Lounge: Fans can opt to buy the membership card and enjoy many more complimentary kinds of stuff. This includes food and beverages, seated views, and air-conditioning on the 17th green upgraded hospitality area. The card costs around $375.

Those who already are members can just buy daily tickets and enjoy the above-listed benefits.

3) The Cabanas Ticket: Fans who buy these tickets will experience some top-notch golf experience on five exclusive venues. On the 7th, 10th, 12th, 14th, and 17th Green, there are multiple viewing platforms, famously known as the Cabanas, that will enhance viewer experiences.

They will also have access to full open bars and will have the privilege to watch top golfers closely. The pricing for the tickets is listed at $210.

Interestingly, the Wyndham Champion will also be distributing free tickets to the following categories:

Youth

Military (sold out)

Teachers

First Responders

If you decide just to buy normal tickets for four days of golfing experience, it would count to around $300.

Which golfer has the best odds entering the Wyndham Championship?

South Korean golfer Sungjae Im has the best odds entering the final event of the PGA Tour 2022-23 season. He is followed by Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama with 18-1 odds.

Here are the Wyndham Championship best odds, as per SportsLine:

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Sam Burns 20-1

Adam Scott 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Russell Henley 22-1

Si Woo Kim 25-1

Ludvig Aberg 28-1

Justin Thomas 28-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

J.T. Poston 35-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Thomas Detry 50-1

Beau Hossler 50-1

Harris English 50-1

Taylor Moore 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Adam Hadwin 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

J.J. Spaun 55-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 60-1

Akshay Bhatia 60-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Alex Smalley 60-1

Eric Cole 60-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Taylor Pendrith 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Mark Hubbard 70-1

Vincent Norrman 70-1

Adam Schenk 75-1

Nicholas Lindheim 75-1

Adam Svensson 75-1

Brandon Wu 75-1

Ben Griffin 80-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Austin Eckroat 90-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Nate Lashley 90-1

Brendon Todd 90-1

Andrew Putnam 90-1

Lucas Glover 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

K.H. Lee 100-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Matt Wallace 110-1

Davis Riley 110-1

David Lipsky 110-1

S.H. Kim 110-1

Sam Bennett 110-1

Sam Ryder 110-1

MJ Daffue 110-1

Davis Thompson 130-1

Harry Hall 130-1

Ben Martin 130-1

Chad Ramey 130-1

Dylan Wu 130-1

Andrew Novak 130-1

Peter Kuest 130-1

Cameron Champ 130-1

Stewart Cink 130-1

Callum Tarren 130-1

Matt NeSmith 130-1