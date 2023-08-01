2023 Wyndham Championship odds and updated bets ft. Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and more

The 2023 Wyndham Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, August 3 at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. The event has a major spotlight on it as it is the final stop in the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The golfers competing in the 156-player field this weekend will have their eyes set on the valuable FedEx Cup points on offer.

The Wyndham Championship has a $7.6 million prize purse. The event, being held just days ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs, will have some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour. Players like Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, among others will headline the field this weekend. According to common bets, Im and Matsuyama are the favorites on the field.

2023 Wyndham Championship odds

According to SportsLine’s updated odds, as of Tuesday, August 1, Sungjae Im is the favorite to win the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The 25-year-old South Korean golfer comes into the event with 16-1 odds. However, he is not a runaway favorite and is closely tailed by Hideki Matsuyama with 18-1 odds.

Interestingly, World no.20 Sam Burns come third on the odds list with 20-1. Veteran Aussie golfer Adam Scott, Irishman Shane Lowry and American Russell Henley share the fourth position on the list with 22-1 odds. Si Woo Kim (25-1) is another name to watch at the Sedgefield Country Club this weekend. Interestingly, PGA Tour star Justin Thomas joins bottom in the top 10 with 28-1 odds.

Here are the odds for the 2023 Wyndham Championship (As per SportsLine):

