Arnold Palmer Invitational past winners: Last 10 years winners list explored

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature Event of the season and the second of the PGA Tour's "Florida Wing". The tournament will get underway on Thursday, March 7, and its field will include the best players on the circuit.

The defending champion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational is Kurt Kitayama, who won in 2023 with a score of 9 under, one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy. Kitayama cemented his victory in the first two rounds, carding 5 under and 4 under. On the weekend he could only score even par on both days, but it was enough to secure his maiden (and only) title at this level to date.

Arnold Palmer Invitational: last 10 years winners list

Below is a list of winners at the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the last 10 years:

2023: Kurt Kitayama (9 under 279)

Kurt Kitayama (9 under 279) 2022: Scottie Scheffler (5 under 283)

Scottie Scheffler (5 under 283) 2021: Bryson DeChambeau (11 under 277)

Bryson DeChambeau (11 under 277) 2020: Tyrrell Hatton (4 under 284)

Tyrrell Hatton (4 under 284) 2019: Francesco Molinari (12 under 276)

Francesco Molinari (12 under 276) 2018: Rory McIlroy (18 under 270)

Rory McIlroy (18 under 270) 2017: Marc Leishman (11 under 277)

Marc Leishman (11 under 277) 2016: Jason Day (17 under 271)

Jason Day (17 under 271) 2015: Matt Every (19 under 269)

Matt Every (19 under 269) 2014: Matt Every (13 under 275)

A brief look at the last 10 victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

In the 2022 edition of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scottie Scheffler staged a spectacular comeback after a 1 over second round. The American scored 4 under in the third round and managed to score even par on a Sunday when most of his competitors scored over par.

In 2021, Lee Westwood went into the final round one stroke ahead of second-placed Bryson DeChambeau. But in the decisive 18 holes, Westwood could only manage 1 over, while DeChambeau scored 1 under to take the title.

In 2020, Tyrrell Hatton had an excellent first two rounds (4 under and 3 under), with a tough weekend in store for most of the field. Hatton managed 1 over on Saturday and 2 over on Sunday to edge Mark Leishman by one stroke.

In 2019, Francesco Molinari surprised everyone by firing a fourth round 8 under to win the event two strokes ahead of the leader after 54 holes, Matt Fitzpatrick.

A year earlier Rory McIlroy had done the same as Molinari. He came into the fourth round one stroke behind Bryson DeChambeau but shot an 8 under to lead DeChambeau by three strokes.

In 2017, Mark Leishman stayed in contention throughout the tournament and climbed to the top of the leaderboard with 3 under in the fourth round. Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner were leading after 54 holes, but could only score 1 over on the last day.

In 2016, Jason Day went very low in the first two rounds (6 under and 7 under) to set up his victory. With 2 under on Saturday and Sunday, he edged out Kevin Chapell by one stroke.

Matt Every won two consecutive editions of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (2014 and 2015). In the first of those, Every went into the fourth round trailing Adam Scott by four strokes.

But the fourth round held surprises for the top three contenders. Scott scored a poor 4 over, while the other main contender and eventual runner-up, Keegan Bradley, could only score even par. Every managed 2 under to claim his first career PGA Tour victory.

In 2015, Every again came into the fourth two strokes behind leader Henrik Stenson. But the American fired the best fourth round (6 under) to edge the Swede by one stroke.