Asian Games 2023 Golf: India's best moments from previous editions

The 19th Asian Games are on the horizon, and golf action is scheduled to commence from September 28 at the West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China. India's golf contingent is poised for the challenge, with seasoned professionals Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, and SSP Chawrasia leading the way.

They are joined by emerging talents Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs. These golfers, with their impressive international experience and rankings, are ready to script a new chapter in India's golfing history at the Asian Games.

Now, let's delve into India's golfers' finest moments at the Asian Games thus far.

1982 Delhi Games: A golden debut for Indian golf

Golf made its debut at the Asian Games in 1982, hosted by New Delhi. The Indian contingent made history by securing both the individual and team gold medals. Lakshman Singh emerged as the first-ever individual gold medalist in golf at the tournament, etching his name in the annals of Indian sports.

His stellar performance was complemented by Rajiv Mohta, who clinched the silver medal. Moreover, the quartet of Lakshman Singh, Rajiv Mohta, Rishi Narain, and Amit Luthra secured the team gold. Lakshman Singh's achievement earned him the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1982.

2002 Busan Games: Shiv Kapur's triumph

Delhi lad Shiv Kapur continued India's golfing success at the Asian circuit, becoming the second individual gold medalist in golf after Lakshman Singh. His remarkable feat came at the Busan Asian Games.

Sri Lankan Anura Rohana claimed the silver medal, while South Korea's Kim Hyun-woo settled for bronze. Despite Kapur's individual triumph, the Indian team, comprising Kapur, Harendra Gupta, Manav Das, and Keshav Misra, couldn't replicate the success as a team and failed to win a medal.

2006 Doha Games: Silver lining for Anirban Lahiri and team

In 2006, at the Doha Games, the Indian quartet of Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Joseph Chakola, and Chiragh Kumar showcased their talent, securing the team's silver medal. Despite this collective achievement, none of the talented amateur golfers could taste success in the individual event, missing out on podium finishes.

2010 Guangzhou Games: Rahul Bajaj leads Indian charge

The Indian golf team comprising Rahul Bajaj, Abhijeet Singh Chaddha, Rashid Khan, and Abhinav Lohan finished runners-up in Guangzhou, repeating their performance from the previous edition. However, the quartet couldn't reproduce their solid display in the individual competition, and returned empty-handed.