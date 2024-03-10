Bailey Tardy WITB: What's in the LPGA Golfer’s bag

Bailey Tardy, the winner of the Blue Bay LPGA 2024, showcased her skills in the tournament, relying on a selection of exceptional golf clubs.

In 2023, Midzuna signed an equipment deal with Bailey Tardy who had previously interned there. The following clubs were used by Tardy in her journey this year:

Mizuno ST Z: Known for its glossy, matte black finish that has gained popularity in the golfing world, it became Bailey Tardy's club of choice.

Equipped with small sensors for enhanced accuracy, the ST Z features a draw bias and a center-of-gravity design that contributes to improved performance and increased distance. Its unique construction reportedly reduces spin, making it a game-changer for golfers seeking both style and functionality.

JPX923 Hot Metal Pro 3 & 4 Irons: These are the mid-handicap clubs Tardy relies on. These irons have undergone significant design modifications, including a more compact blade length and a thicker sole.

It is claimed that these alterations provide forgiveness on off-center strikes and maintain a soft feel while increasing ball speed through the addition of nickel. The slightly stronger loft of these irons compared to previous models strikes a balance between power and control.

JPX923 Tour 5-9 Irons: The JPX923 Tour 5-9 Irons are known for their aesthetic appeal and performance. These irons feature a thin layer of copper between the nickel, apparently resulting in the renowned Mizuno sound and feel.

The grain-flow forged construction ensures precision and feel, while refined shaping and trailing edges enhance turf interaction. The JPX923 Tour irons cater to players such as Bailey Tardy who reportedly have solid ball-striking skills, offering a combination of aesthetics and performance that few clubs can match.

Bailey Tardy in the Blue Bay LPGA

Bailey Tardy claimed her first LPGA title at the Blue Bay LPGA tournament in China's Hainan Province. The 27-year-old American golfer finished with an impressive 19-under 269, propelled by a remarkable final round score of seven-under 65.

Tardy previously excelled at the University of Georgia and was a member of the 2016 Curtis Cup team for the United States. She has also achieved notable successes, including winning the 2018 Georgia State Amateur Championship and making multiple appearances at the US Open for Women.

Although Tardy's victory prevented Lydia Ko from qualifying for the LPGA's Hall of Fame, her great finish at the Blue Bay LPGA displayed her strong form this season.