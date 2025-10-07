Baycurrent Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is returning to Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic 2025. Formerly known as the ZOZO Championship, the third event of the FedEx Cup Fall season will be played from Thursday, October 9 to Sunday, October 12 at Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa.
The Baycurrent Classic will see some top names in the 78-player field competing for the $8 million purse. The field features notables such as Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Kurt Kitayama, and others.
As per DraftKings, Schauffele is the favorite to win the Baycurrent Classic with +1000 odds. The World No. 4 has had a quiet season so far and has posted just three top tens. He is playing his first event since the Ryder Cup, where he was the best player for Team USA.
Collin Morikawa is +1600 to lift the title this week at Yokohama Country Club. The star golfer has not won on the PGA Tour since his last win here two years ago. Hideki Matsuyama, Kurt Kitayama, and Si Woo Kim are among the other favorites to bet on this week.
Baycurrent Classic 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Baycurrent Classic 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):
- Xander Schauffele: +1000
- Collin Morikawa: +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama: +1800
- Kurt Kitayama: +2000
- Si Woo Kim: +2200
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +2200
- Chris Gotterup: +2200
- Alex Noren: +2200
- Kevin Yu: +2500
- Min Woo Lee: +3000
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +3000
- Wyndham Clark: +3500
- Michael Kim: +3500
- Max Homa: +3500
- Garrick Higgo: +3500
- Adam Scott: +4000
- Vince Whaley: +4500
- Sungjae Im: +4500
- Rico Hoey: +4500
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +4500
- Matt Wallace: +4500
- Emiliano Grillo: +4500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +4500
- Sam Stevens: +5000
- Patrick Fishburn: +5000
- Max Greyserman: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +5000
- Byeong Hun An: +5000
- Billy Horschel: +5000
- Matt McCarty: +5500
- Mac Meissner: +5500
- Keith Mitchell: +5500
- Bud Cauley: +5500
- Tom Kim: +6000
- Taylor Moore: +6000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +6000
- Ryan Gerard: +6000
- Matti Schmid: +6000
- Mark Hubbard: +6000
- Lee Hodges: +6000
- Kevin Roy: +6000
- Beau Hossler: +6000
- Alex Smalley: +6000
- William Mouw: +6500
- Takumi Kanaya: +6500
- Eric Cole: +6500
- Austin Eckroat: +6500
- Sami Valimaki: +7000
- Keita Nakajima: +7000
- Nico Echavarria: +8000
- Andrew Putnam: +8000
- Sam Ryder: +9000
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Patrick Rodgers: +9000
- Max McGreevy: +9000
- Aldrich Potgieter: +9000
- Isaiah Salinda: +11000
- Taiga Semikawa: +12000
- Joel Dahmen: +12000
- Davis Riley: +12000
- David Lipsky: +12000
- Danny Walker: +12000
- Karl Vilips: +15000
- Kazuki Higa: +17000
- Ren Yonezawa: +20000
- Joe Highsmith: +20000
- Mikumu Horikawa: +25000
- Kota Kaneko: +25000
- Riki Kawamoto: +30000
- Tatsunori Shogenji: +35000
- Ryo Ishikawa: +35000
- Brian Campbell: +40000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +70000
- Camilo Villegas: +70000
- Naoto Nakanishi: +250000
- Kaito Onishi: +250000
- Taiga Kobayashi: +250000