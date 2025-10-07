Baycurrent Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is returning to Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic 2025. Formerly known as the ZOZO Championship, the third event of the FedEx Cup Fall season will be played from Thursday, October 9 to Sunday, October 12 at Yokohama Country Club in Kanagawa.

Ad

The Baycurrent Classic will see some top names in the 78-player field competing for the $8 million purse. The field features notables such as Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Kurt Kitayama, and others.

As per DraftKings, Schauffele is the favorite to win the Baycurrent Classic with +1000 odds. The World No. 4 has had a quiet season so far and has posted just three top tens. He is playing his first event since the Ryder Cup, where he was the best player for Team USA.

Ad

Trending

Collin Morikawa is +1600 to lift the title this week at Yokohama Country Club. The star golfer has not won on the PGA Tour since his last win here two years ago. Hideki Matsuyama, Kurt Kitayama, and Si Woo Kim are among the other favorites to bet on this week.

Baycurrent Classic 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Baycurrent Classic 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):

Xander Schauffele: +1000

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Hideki Matsuyama: +1800

Kurt Kitayama: +2000

Si Woo Kim: +2200

Rasmus Hojgaard: +2200

Chris Gotterup: +2200

Alex Noren: +2200

Kevin Yu: +2500

Min Woo Lee: +3000

Michael Thorbjornsen: +3000

Wyndham Clark: +3500

Michael Kim: +3500

Max Homa: +3500

Garrick Higgo: +3500

Adam Scott: +4000

Vince Whaley: +4500

Sungjae Im: +4500

Rico Hoey: +4500

Nicolai Hojgaard: +4500

Matt Wallace: +4500

Emiliano Grillo: +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +4500

Sam Stevens: +5000

Patrick Fishburn: +5000

Max Greyserman: +5000

Gary Woodland: +5000

Byeong Hun An: +5000

Billy Horschel: +5000

Matt McCarty: +5500

Mac Meissner: +5500

Keith Mitchell: +5500

Bud Cauley: +5500

Tom Kim: +6000

Taylor Moore: +6000

Ryo Hisatsune: +6000

Ryan Gerard: +6000

Matti Schmid: +6000

Mark Hubbard: +6000

Lee Hodges: +6000

Kevin Roy: +6000

Beau Hossler: +6000

Alex Smalley: +6000

William Mouw: +6500

Takumi Kanaya: +6500

Eric Cole: +6500

Austin Eckroat: +6500

Sami Valimaki: +7000

Keita Nakajima: +7000

Nico Echavarria: +8000

Andrew Putnam: +8000

Sam Ryder: +9000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Patrick Rodgers: +9000

Max McGreevy: +9000

Aldrich Potgieter: +9000

Isaiah Salinda: +11000

Taiga Semikawa: +12000

Joel Dahmen: +12000

Davis Riley: +12000

David Lipsky: +12000

Danny Walker: +12000

Karl Vilips: +15000

Kazuki Higa: +17000

Ren Yonezawa: +20000

Joe Highsmith: +20000

Mikumu Horikawa: +25000

Kota Kaneko: +25000

Riki Kawamoto: +30000

Tatsunori Shogenji: +35000

Ryo Ishikawa: +35000

Brian Campbell: +40000

Satoshi Kodaira: +70000

Camilo Villegas: +70000

Naoto Nakanishi: +250000

Kaito Onishi: +250000

Taiga Kobayashi: +250000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More