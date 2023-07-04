"Believe in what you do" - Collin Morikawa reveals how Justin Thomas' advice helped him before his first PGA Tournament 

Collin Morikawa had an incredible outing at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He first tied at the top spot with Rickie Fowler and Adam Hadkin. However, in the playoff, he and Hadkin lost to Fowler, who won his first PGA Tour title since 2019.

Since debuting as a pro in 2019, Morikawa has won five PGA Tour events and two-major tournaments.

In a recent interview with Golf Monthly, Collin Morikawa revealed that Justin Thomas gave the best advice before his first PGA tournament; the 2019 RBC Heritage.

"JT [Justin Thomas] gave me some really good advice before my first ever PGA tournament. He talked about how you have to stand on your own path and believe in what you do," said Morikawa.

Morikawa went on to explain the definition of the path for different individuals, according to Justin Thomas.

"Everyone has a different path, some will fast track and get there quicker, some might take a longer path but if you really love what you’re doing and you believe in yourself, you'll get there," he added.

Collin Morikawa shares his 'Dream Fourball', best golf shot, and many more

In an Adidas Golf Global Launch, Collin Morikawa spoke with Golf Monthly and answered several questions. When he was asked about his dream fourball, he answered:

"Dream Fourball? OK - Tiger, Kobe Bryant, and probably Arnold Palmer…"

Morikawa's favorite golf course is at Kapalua, the reason being the ocean views present at the destination. He said:

"In the entire world? Ok. One to play every day… I'd probably say Kapalua as I'd get ocean views. I wouldn't care how tough or easy the course is. I want beautiful beach views, good weather. I’m going to Hawaii!"

Collin Morikawa at the 2020 PGA Championship (via Getty Images)

When asked about his best golf shot, Morikawa recalled the shot on the 16th hole in the 2020 PGA Championship, a major tournament that he went on to win. He said:

"Probably the 16th at Harding Park in the PGA Championship. Yeah, that was a good one."

For Collin Morikawa, the funniest person on the PGA Tour is Tyrrell Hatton. He called Hatton "sarcastic" and "deadpan." He said:

"It's a tough one. There’s some dark humour, some funny guys – Tyrrell Hatton is one of my favourite people. He’s funny, very sarcastic, deadpan…"

Morikawa added that Hatton is also his favorite person to play golf with. He calls playing with Hatton "entertaining":

"He'll love to hear that! But he's one of my favorite people to play golf with. It's never about us, always about him but in such a good way – it's always entertaining."

Collin Morikawa will be seen at The Open Championship 2023. The fourth and final major of the season will be played at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 16.

