"Best 9 holes of golf I've ever witnessed" - Fans react to Viktor Hovland's 'impressive' final round to win the BMW Championship

In a display of skill and determination, Norwegian professional golfer Viktor Hovland claimed victory at the BMW Championship with a performance that will be etched in golfing history.

Hovland's last round, showcased by an astonishing 9-under 61, has not only earned him the title but also a surge of excited responses from fans all around the world.

Benefiting from the energy of his outstanding performance, Viktor Hovland displayed his strong golfing skills on the Olympia Fields North Course. As the last round developed, every action by Hovland was greeted with a collective sound of cheers and claps from the audience, both present at the course and virtually via social media.

Expand Tweet

The fan reactions that followed Viktor Hovland's victory were nothing short of jubilant. Twitter became a canvas for fans to express their admiration and excitement, encapsulating the widespread sentiment that Hovland's performance was extraordinary.

Here's a glimpse into the outpouring of fan reactions:

"Best 9 holes of golf I've ever witnessed"

Expand Tweet

"Great fun to watch his year"

Expand Tweet

"Viktor will win a major next year"

Expand Tweet

"What a round Viktor. Wow"

Expand Tweet

"one of the best rounds I’ve watched play this year easily if not best. 28 on the back 9 is insane"

Expand Tweet

"That was the best day of golf I've ever watched."

Expand Tweet

His ability to bounce back from an early setback and capitalize on opportunities highlighted his strategic approach to the game. In a third-round interview, he said:

"Making a bogey there's not the end of the world. I was able to hit a lot of good iron shots today, had a lot of close looks for birdie and, honestly, missed my fair share of them today. I was really solid tee to green and luckily in there I was able to take advantage of some of the good approaches."

Praise for Viktor Hovland's Record-Breaking Round from Fellow Golfers

Playing alongside Hovland, Rory McIlroy was enthusiastic in his admiration. McIlroy described Hovland's display as "amazing" and highlighted his ability to maintain composure under pressure.

He particularly marveled at Hovland's focus on scoring birdies. McIlroy also noted Viktor Hovland's strategic shot-making on the 17th hole, which stood out as a testament to his precision.

Some fans mentioned:

"Congratulations to Victor Hovland! Well-deserved after the round he played today. That said... I am still cheering for @McIlroyRory for the Tour championship in Atlanta this week!"

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler, one of the co-leaders entering the final round, acknowledged Hovland's performance.

Scheffler referred to Viktor Hovland's round as "fantastic," recognizing the magnitude of his achievement in outplaying the competition. Despite Scheffler's own respectable round of 66, Hovland's outstanding play made a lasting impact.

One of the fans reacted to Viktor Hovland's play, saying:

"Scottie shot a 66 and lost. Unbelievable. Not only that but he was 3 in front of Victor before the round. THE BEST Back 9 I’ve ever seen"

Expand Tweet

Matt Fitzpatrick, the other co-leader, echoed the sentiments of amazement. His humorous yet heartfelt three-word greeting was:

"You little s**t"

It captured the astonishment many felt witnessing Hovland's dominant performance. Fitzpatrick also praised Hovland's ability to excel under pressure and maintain a high level of play throughout the round.

Hovland's peers' acknowledgements underline the significance of his achievement and underscore his talent, precision, and unwavering focus. The recognition he received from McIlroy, Scheffler, and Fitzpatrick reflects the golfing world's collective admiration for Viktor Hovland's historic accomplishment at the BMW Championship.