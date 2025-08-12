BMW Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The BMW Championship 2025 will tee off on Thursday, August 14, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship have qualified for the event.

The BMW Championship will feature most of the top-ranked players, except Sepp Straka, who opted out due to a personal emergency. Following a decent outing in Memphis, Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley, Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.T. Poston have qualified for Caves Valley. However, the likes of Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark, and Min Woo Lee failed to qualify.

As per the odds, Scottie Scheffler is once again the hot favorite at the BMW Championship with +300 odds. Rory McIlroy, who is returning to action this week, is second with +700 odds. Both players have been the best performers of this season.

The Northern Irishman shone in the first half with three wins, including the Masters Tournament and the Players Championship. On the other hand, the World No. 1 golfer picked up pace in the second half and claimed four wins, including the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in Memphis, is at +2000 alongside Xander Schauffele. While the Englishman has had six top-10s with two runner-up finishes this season, Schauffele has had a quiet season with just three top-10s.

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg, and Cameron Young are among the other top contenders this week. Justin Rose is +4000 despite a recent win, alongside defending champion Keegan Bradley.

BMW Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the BMW Championship 2025:

Scottie Scheffler: +230

Rory McIlroy: +700

Tommy Fleetwood: +2000

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Patrick Cantlay: +2200

Justin Thomas: +2200

Ludvig Aberg: +2500

Cameron Young: +3000

J.J. Spaun: +3000

Collin Morikawa: +3300

Russell Henley: +3500

Sam Burns: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Keegan Bradley: +4000

Ben Griffin: +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000

Justin Rose: +4000

Chris Gotterup: +4500

Hideki Matsuyama: +5000

Corey Conners: +5000

Sungjae Im: +5000

Akshay Bhatia: +5500

Rickie Fowler: +5500

Shane Lowry: +6000

Robert MacIntyre: +6000

Maverick McNealy: +6000

Kurt Kitayama: +6000

Harris English: +6000

Harry Hall: +6500

Taylor Pendrith: +7000

Si Woo Kim: +7500

Andrew Novak: +7500

Jason Day: +7500

Denny McCarthy: +8000

Daniel Berger: +10000

Brian Harman: +10000

J.T. Poston: +10000

Nick Taylor: +10000

Lucas Glover: +12500

Bud Cauley: +12500

Sam Stevens: +12500

Thomas Detry: +12500

Ryan Fox: +12500

Ryan Gerard: +15000

Jacob Bridgeman: +15000

