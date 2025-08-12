BMW Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The BMW Championship 2025 will tee off on Thursday, August 14, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship have qualified for the event.
The BMW Championship will feature most of the top-ranked players, except Sepp Straka, who opted out due to a personal emergency. Following a decent outing in Memphis, Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley, Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.T. Poston have qualified for Caves Valley. However, the likes of Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark, and Min Woo Lee failed to qualify.
As per the odds, Scottie Scheffler is once again the hot favorite at the BMW Championship with +300 odds. Rory McIlroy, who is returning to action this week, is second with +700 odds. Both players have been the best performers of this season.
The Northern Irishman shone in the first half with three wins, including the Masters Tournament and the Players Championship. On the other hand, the World No. 1 golfer picked up pace in the second half and claimed four wins, including the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.
Tommy Fleetwood, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in Memphis, is at +2000 alongside Xander Schauffele. While the Englishman has had six top-10s with two runner-up finishes this season, Schauffele has had a quiet season with just three top-10s.
Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg, and Cameron Young are among the other top contenders this week. Justin Rose is +4000 despite a recent win, alongside defending champion Keegan Bradley.
BMW Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the BMW Championship 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler: +230
- Rory McIlroy: +700
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2000
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2200
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Ludvig Aberg: +2500
- Cameron Young: +3000
- J.J. Spaun: +3000
- Collin Morikawa: +3300
- Russell Henley: +3500
- Sam Burns: +3500
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Keegan Bradley: +4000
- Ben Griffin: +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000
- Justin Rose: +4000
- Chris Gotterup: +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +5000
- Corey Conners: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5000
- Akshay Bhatia: +5500
- Rickie Fowler: +5500
- Shane Lowry: +6000
- Robert MacIntyre: +6000
- Maverick McNealy: +6000
- Kurt Kitayama: +6000
- Harris English: +6000
- Harry Hall: +6500
- Taylor Pendrith: +7000
- Si Woo Kim: +7500
- Andrew Novak: +7500
- Jason Day: +7500
- Denny McCarthy: +8000
- Daniel Berger: +10000
- Brian Harman: +10000
- J.T. Poston: +10000
- Nick Taylor: +10000
- Lucas Glover: +12500
- Bud Cauley: +12500
- Sam Stevens: +12500
- Thomas Detry: +12500
- Ryan Fox: +12500
- Ryan Gerard: +15000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +15000