BMW Ladies Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:48 GMT
BMW Ladies Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Minjee Lee is favorite to win the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The BMW Ladies Championship 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, October 16, at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do, Republic of Korea. The 78-player field will feature notables such as Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, Brooke M. Henderson, and Jennifer Kupcho in action.

As per odds, Minjee Lee is the favorite to win the BMW Ladies Championship at +800. She comes into this week after a solo third-place finish at the Buick LPGA Shanghai. She has already won a major this year and has been in decent form recently.

Miyuu Yamashita of Japan is +1200 to lift the title on Sunday at Pine Beach. The star golfer is in excellent form and has notched four top-ten finishes in her last six starts, including a win. Lottie Woad is also +1200 to win the BMW Ladies Championship. The 21-year-old rookie won the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in her pro debut and has added a couple more top-ten finishes since.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025:

  • Minjee Lee: +800
  • Miyuu Yamashita: +1200
  • Lottie Woad: +1200
  • Hyo Joo Kim: +1600
  • Nasa Hataoka: +1600
  • Sei Young Kim: +1800
  • Chisato Iwai: +2000
  • Hye Jin Choi: +2000
  • Brooke Henderson: +2500
  • Akie Iwai: +2500
  • Rio Takeda: +2500
  • Andrea Lee: +2500
  • A Lim Kim: +2500
  • Somi Lee: +2800
  • Haeran Ryu: +3300
  • Celine Boutier: +3300
  • Jin Hee Im: +4000
  • Minami Katsu: +4000
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +4000
  • Carlota Ciganda: +5000
  • Linn Grant: +5000
  • Jennifer Kupcho: +5000
  • Lauren Coughlin: +5500
  • Jin Young Ko: +5500
  • Gaby Lopez: +6600
  • Auston Kim: +7000
  • Stephanie Kyriacou: +8000
  • Ina Yoon: +8000
  • Esther Henseleit: +8000
  • Jenny Bae: +9000
  • Mi Hyang Lee: +10000
  • Nataliya Guseva: +10000
  • Miranda Wang: +10000
  • Grace Kim: +10000
  • Yealimi Noh: +11000
  • Jenny Shin: +11000
  • Allisen Corpuz: +11000
  • Chanettee Wannasaen: +11000
  • Brooke Matthews: +10000
  • Maja Stark: +12000
  • In Gee Chun: +12500
  • Hannah Green: +12500
  • Lindy Duncan: +12500
  • Robyn Choi: +12500
  • Manon De Roey: +12500
  • Sarah Schmelzel: +12500
  • Gabriela Ruffels: +14000
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez: +15000
  • Madelene Sagstrom: +15000
  • Ingrid Lindblad: +15000
  • Leona Maguire: +20000
  • Na Rin An: +20000
  • Jeongeun Lee5: +20000
  • Lucy Li: +20000
  • Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +20000
  • Kum-Kang Park: +20000
  • Yan Liu: +20000
  • Yuri Yoshida: +22500
  • Kristen Gillman: +22500
  • Mary Liu: +25000
  • Cassie Porter: +25000
  • Ashleigh Buhai: +25000
  • Sung Hyun Park: +25000
  • Lilia Vu: +35000
  • Gemme Dryburgh: +35000
  • Jeongeun Lee6: +35000
  • Gurleen Kaur: +35000
  • Paula Reto: +40000
  • Chella Choi: +40000
  • Benedetta Moresco: +50000
  • Saki Baba: +50000
  • Soomin Oh: +50000
  • Weiwei Zhang: +50000
  • Karis Davidson: +50000
  • Haeji Kang: +75000
  • Eun Hee Ji: +100000
  • Il Hee Lee: +100000
  • Esther Kwon: +150000
