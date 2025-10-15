BMW Ladies Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

The BMW Ladies Championship 2025 is set to commence on Thursday, October 16, at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do, Republic of Korea. The 78-player field will feature notables such as Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, Brooke M. Henderson, and Jennifer Kupcho in action.

As per odds, Minjee Lee is the favorite to win the BMW Ladies Championship at +800. She comes into this week after a solo third-place finish at the Buick LPGA Shanghai. She has already won a major this year and has been in decent form recently.

Miyuu Yamashita of Japan is +1200 to lift the title on Sunday at Pine Beach. The star golfer is in excellent form and has notched four top-ten finishes in her last six starts, including a win. Lottie Woad is also +1200 to win the BMW Ladies Championship. The 21-year-old rookie won the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in her pro debut and has added a couple more top-ten finishes since.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025:

Minjee Lee: +800

Miyuu Yamashita: +1200

Lottie Woad: +1200

Hyo Joo Kim: +1600

Nasa Hataoka: +1600

Sei Young Kim: +1800

Chisato Iwai: +2000

Hye Jin Choi: +2000

Brooke Henderson: +2500

Akie Iwai: +2500

Rio Takeda: +2500

Andrea Lee: +2500

A Lim Kim: +2500

Somi Lee: +2800

Haeran Ryu: +3300

Celine Boutier: +3300

Jin Hee Im: +4000

Minami Katsu: +4000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +4000

Carlota Ciganda: +5000

Linn Grant: +5000

Jennifer Kupcho: +5000

Lauren Coughlin: +5500

Jin Young Ko: +5500

Gaby Lopez: +6600

Auston Kim: +7000

Stephanie Kyriacou: +8000

Ina Yoon: +8000

Esther Henseleit: +8000

Jenny Bae: +9000

Mi Hyang Lee: +10000

Nataliya Guseva: +10000

Miranda Wang: +10000

Grace Kim: +10000

Yealimi Noh: +11000

Jenny Shin: +11000

Allisen Corpuz: +11000

Chanettee Wannasaen: +11000

Brooke Matthews: +10000

Maja Stark: +12000

In Gee Chun: +12500

Hannah Green: +12500

Lindy Duncan: +12500

Robyn Choi: +12500

Manon De Roey: +12500

Sarah Schmelzel: +12500

Gabriela Ruffels: +14000

Julia Lopez Ramirez: +15000

Madelene Sagstrom: +15000

Ingrid Lindblad: +15000

Leona Maguire: +20000

Na Rin An: +20000

Jeongeun Lee5: +20000

Lucy Li: +20000

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +20000

Kum-Kang Park: +20000

Yan Liu: +20000

Yuri Yoshida: +22500

Kristen Gillman: +22500

Mary Liu: +25000

Cassie Porter: +25000

Ashleigh Buhai: +25000

Sung Hyun Park: +25000

Lilia Vu: +35000

Gemme Dryburgh: +35000

Jeongeun Lee6: +35000

Gurleen Kaur: +35000

Paula Reto: +40000

Chella Choi: +40000

Benedetta Moresco: +50000

Saki Baba: +50000

Soomin Oh: +50000

Weiwei Zhang: +50000

Karis Davidson: +50000

Haeji Kang: +75000

Eun Hee Ji: +100000

Il Hee Lee: +100000

Esther Kwon: +150000

