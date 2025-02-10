Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims issues 5-word response to LIV golfers receiving yet another exemption

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has shared a five-word response to the incredible news LIV golfers have received. The R&A formally announced today (February 10) a direct pathway for LIV golfers into the Open Championship. The top player not exempt already in the top five of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings on June 29, will receive a spot into the Open.

Jena Sims shared this news on her Instagram story, writing:

"We love to see it!!!"

Jena Sims shares a 5-word response to LIV golfers receiving an exemption for the Open. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Jena Sims is one of the most well-known faces in professional golf. She is also a model and an actress and has been featured in various American television shows and movies. Sims is quite active on social media, especially Instagram, and shares regular updates about her life.

Trending

Jena Sims shared this despite her husband Brooks Koepka already having the status to play in the Open Championship until 2027. Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship, giving him a five-year exemption to compete in the Major championship.

Earlier, the USGA announced a similar decision and created a pathway for LIV golfers to compete in the US Open. So, with two Major championships creating a pathway, it will be interesting to see if the PGA of America and the Masters follow this template.

The deadline for qualification for the Open Championship is LIV Golf Dallas, and for the US Open, it is LIV Golf Korea. The 2025 LIV Golf season started last week, so with R&A officially announcing this news today, this will motivate the golfers and push them to be at their best throughout the season.

2025 LIV Golf schedule

Here's the complete schedule for the 2025 LIV Golf season:

LIV Golf Riyadh (Feb 6-8, 2025) - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

(Feb 6-8, 2025) - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14-16, 2025) - The Grange Golf Club, Australia

(Feb 14-16, 2025) - The Grange Golf Club, Australia LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7-9, 2025) - Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong

(Mar 7-9, 2025) - Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14-16, 2025) - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

(Mar 14-16, 2025) - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore LIV Golf Miami (Apr 4-6, 2025) - Trump National Doral, USA

(Apr 4-6, 2025) - Trump National Doral, USA LIV Golf Mexico City (Apr 25-27, 2025) - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico

(Apr 25-27, 2025) - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico LIV Golf Korea (May 2-4, 2025) - Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, South Korea

(May 2-4, 2025) - Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, South Korea LIV Golf Washington DC (Jun 6-8, 2025) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA

(Jun 6-8, 2025) - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA LIV Golf Dallas (Jun 27-29, 2025) - Maridoe Golf Club, USA

(Jun 27-29, 2025) - Maridoe Golf Club, USA LIV Golf Andalucia (Jul 11-13, 2025) - Real Club Valderrama, Spain

(Jul 11-13, 2025) - Real Club Valderrama, Spain LIV Golf UK (Jul 25-27, 2025) - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain

(Jul 25-27, 2025) - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain LIV Golf Chicago (Aug 8-10, 2025) - Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA

(Aug 8-10, 2025) - Bolingbrook Golf Club, USA LIV Golf Indianapolis (Aug 15-17, 2025) - The Club at Chatham Hills, USA

(Aug 15-17, 2025) - The Club at Chatham Hills, USA LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan (Aug 22-24, 2025) - The Cardinal at Saint John’s, USA

