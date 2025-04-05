Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares new shade of her Augusta National outfit launch

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims took to Instagram on April 5 to share her most recent shade of her outfit ahead of its launch next week. The model and actress shared the the video of her outfit as a reel on Instagram with her more than 318,000 followers.

Sims shared the video from both her personal account and her account specifically for her line of clothing, which has more than 94,000 followers on Instagram. Sims posts on her Instagram account on a near-daily basis, with much of her content centering around her clothing and fashion.

Her post about the new outfit already has more than 45,000 views.

"Did we mention the new print also comes in a BLACK version?! @jenamsims rocking the new golf dress that has built in shorts underneath, and shelf bra/removable padding (golf emoji, eyes emoji, black heart emoji) Name it!" the caption on Sims post reads.

Jena Sims has been married to Brooks Koepka since 2022. The two had their first child in 2023, who Sims also often features in her Instagram posts and stories. At the Par Three Contest at Augusta National last year, Sims caddied for Koepka.

Jena Sims announced on her Instagram in March that she would again be a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2025. She was a part of the publication's Swimsuit Issue in 2024.

Brooks Koepka aims to capture his first victory at Augusta National next week

Brooks Koepka at The 2024 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Brooks Koepka will head to Augusta National Golf Club next week in search of his first Masters victory. Despite having an abundance of success at the iconic course, Koepks is yet to dawn a green jacket after the tournament's close.

Koepka has twice finished in second place at The Masters, in 2019 and in 2023. In 2019, Koepka lost by a single shot to Tiger Woods. He had a rollercoaster final round, which included an eagle, three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey on the infamous par-three 12th hole.

In 2023, Koepka entered the final round with a two shot lead that quickly dissipated. He shot a three-over-par 75 in the final round and ultimately finished tied for second, four shots behind winner Jon Rahm.

However, Koepka recovered and won the 2023 PGA Championship the following month. It was his third time winning the PGA Championship and his fifth major title overall.

Koepka will arrive at Augusta National on Monday in search of his first major title since the 2023 PGA Championship. In 2024, he made the cut in all four majors, though he didn't content at any of them. His best major finish last year was tied for 26th at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

