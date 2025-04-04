Jena Sims sports swimwear brand’s sleek black outfit in latest post from her 30-day style streak

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, wore a sleek black outfit on day 26 of her "30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits" challenge. The 36-year-old shared a clip posing in a swimsuit brand's outfit on Instagram.

In the Instagram reel posted on Thursday, April 3, Sims wore a black cropped shirt and a high-waisted skirt. She paired the dress with mint green sneakers and a glitzy handbag. She completed the outfit with hoop earrings and a bracelet. She captioned the post:

"This is actually a swimsuit brand!"

She tagged the brand "Oneoneswim" and used Chris Lane's Fix as the audio in the reel. She could be seen posing in front of colorful wall art with her hands in her skirt pockets. She wrapped up the reel with a playful caption.

As Jena Sims' 30-day golf outfits challenge nears the end, one can conclude that she has wholly aced it. She started the challenge with a white tennis-style dress and went on to post pictures in a fitted navy blue dress, a soft yellow strapless dress, a royal blue dress, and a green leather dress. The latter part of the challenge saw her sport a patterned navy blue dress, a white dress with a floral jacket, and a white and yellow floral mini dress.

Sims combined her fashion sense with sport and launched a golf-themed collection with Madison's on Main. For the uninitiated, she is a model and actress who has appeared in several movies, such as Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and in TV shows such as Entourage and The Vampire Diaries.

Jena Sims shared how he initially contacted Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims married golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022. Talking about their first connection, Sims shared that she contacted Koepka through Instagram (via New York Post):

"I slid into Brooks' DMs. I had this selfie of me in my apartment in LA and I had a plant that was behind me and it was twiggy. It had died. I said, 'does this filter make my plant look tan?' He responded and we were off to the races after that."

They met for the first time at the 2015 Masters Tournament. The couple made their relationship official in 2017 during the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Jena Sims talked about her straightforward approach during their courtship, saying:

"If I was thinking about him I would tell him. I didn’t play the game,” she said. “If you want your man, if you really feel the connection, which I did with Brooks, you have to take a little bit of initiative."

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims welcomed their first child, Crew, in 2023. Their son was born six weeks prematurely and initially spent time in the NICU. Sims and Crew can often be seen cheering for Koepka during golf tournaments.

