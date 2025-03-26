Jena Sims shines in apparel giant's eye-catching $30 outfit on Day 17 of her challenge

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims wore a stylish and budget-friendly Nike outfit on day 17 of her "30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits" challenge. She shared a clip posing in the $30 outfit on Instagram.

Ad

In the reel, Sims wore a short-sleeved dress with a mix of patterns including polka dots, swirls in hues of orange, blue, yellow and black with logos of Nike. She paired the dress with black-and-white Nike sneakers and a black cap with a white logo "B." She accessorized the outfit with a sparkling silver shoulder bag. She wrote in the caption:

"Can’t go wrong with a lil Nike dress (red heart emoji)"

Ad

Trending

Sims posed in front of colorful wall art with poses from playful smiles and runway walks to light-hearted yoga stances.

Ad

Jena Sims has worn various outfits in the 30-day golf outfits challenge, including a pink ruched mini dress, a green leather dress with a giant bow, a one-shoulder pink activewear, and a yellow floral mini. She has also donned a white tennis dress with green trim, a banana-print skirt set, a pink dress with heart-shaped accents, and bold prints in blue and white.

Jena Sims has modelled for various brands and acted in numerous films. She began her career in beauty pageants and won Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007. She has also appeared in films like Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming as well as TV series including Entourage and Dexter.

Ad

Jena Sims compared training for SI's Swimsuit photoshoot with Brooks Koepka's prep for a major tournament

Jena Sims recently did a new photoshoot for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This marked Sims' second collaboration with the magazine.

In the second photoshoot, Sims wore a seashell bikini by Andi Bagus and was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Her first appearance was in the 2024 edition, after her co-win in the 2023 SI Swim Search.

Ad

The 36-year-old became a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie after three attempts. Talking about her preparations, she said (via New York Post):

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn't kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section and when they gave me a firm date. I was like, 'It's go time. I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week."

Ad

She further said that she explained to her husband and golfer Brooks Koepka, the intensity of her preparation by comparing it to training for a major golf tournament, a comparison that he immediately understood.

"He really stepped up. At that time there weren't any major tournaments coming up for him. If I had a workout and Crew wasn’t asleep he would take care of Crew and just completely worked his schedule around mine, which is what I do for him when he’s training for something. It was so seamless."

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims married in 2022 and share a one-year-old son, Crew, who was born in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback