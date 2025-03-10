Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims drops parenting advice on Instagram: "Toddlers will test you"

Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims is a prominent social media personality. She often shares her life updates, fashion choices, and anecdotes with her 314K followers on Instagram.

She took to her social media on Monday to share a hard truth about parenting toddlers. Sims posted parenting advice on her Instagram stories with a boomerang of her and Koepka's son, Crew.

Sporting an adorable printed blue outfit, the two-year-old held a leaf as he tried to dip his toe in the small water decorative reservoir outside their house at 7:49 am (according to the time tagged in the story). Sims wrote:

"No matter the time of the day, toddlers will test you"

Sims' story of Crew - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Jena Sims later posted a story of Crew taking his toys and walking in their porch. She hilariously wrote that he was "moving out" because he didn't get his way.

Koepka and Sims welcomed their son in July 2023. Crew even attended the Masters Par-3 contest with Sims last year. The mother-son duo played caddie to the ace golfer during the exhibition contest.

"At the end of the day, I just have to do what’s right for me" - When Jena Sims revealed how she tackled unsolicited criticism during her pregnancy

Jena Sims (Source: Getty)

Jena Sims faced some unsolicited criticism during her pregnancy. She spoke about how she tackled it in an interview with US Weekly when she was promoting her partnership with non-profit organization, Baby Quest.

"I know everyone is like, 'Just get ready for the unsolicited advice, everybody has an opinion on what I should be doing (and) what I shouldn’t be doing'," she mentioned.

She further added:

"And then the other people, because I can’t travel with Brooks, they’re telling me that I’m a terrible wife cause I can’t be there to support him. I’m literally taking care of myself … but at the end of the day, I just have to do what’s right for me, and if the doctors aren’t concerned, I’m not concerned."

Sims also revealed that since she was a "naturally thin person", she didn't show signs until six months into the pregnancy. She reportedly had to face rude remarks from people due to this that "almost" felt like a "form of body shaming" to her.

The SI model further addressed that she and Brooks Koepka were already "under a microscope" due to the latter's popularity as an ace golfer. She further said:

"Your expectation of how my pregnancy should look or how I’m supposed to carry is not my responsibility. … Because my husband is already in, like, such a public spotlight, we are under a microscope."

A fan had asked Sims in a Q&A session recently whether she likes a big family, to which she replied that she would like just one more child.

